Library annual ‘Stash’ Sale
Crafters, don’t forget to visit Mermaid Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon! There will be all kinds of fabric, yarns, and sewing notions for sale to benefit the Carver Memorial Library’s many programs.
Crafters, don’t forget to visit Mermaid Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon! There will be all kinds of fabric, yarns, and sewing notions for sale to benefit the Carver Memorial Library’s many programs.
On Friday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m., the Chess Club will be meeting at Carver. This is a club primarily for those age 10 and up, but contact the library if you are an interested adult. Please register with the desk as space is somewhat limited.
On Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 3 to 4 p.m., there will be a Story Writing Club meeting called ”Imagination Ink.” This is a program for ages 8 and up and new members are always welcome.
Also on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 4:30 p.m., there will be a program at the library on emergency preparedness presented by Waldo County Emergency Management Director Dale Rowley. Learn what potential hazards and disasters we could experience in Searsport and what precautions and solutions we should take.
This is a special event for the teen club. It meets at Penobscot Marine Museum, 2 Church St., at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays with a variety of materials provided for a $5 charge. Come ahead and bring a friend!
Anodyne Book Shop concludes its Summer Wine and Sign Series with Maine authors Linda Greenlaw and Kate Hotchkiss on Sunday, Sept. 17, 5-7 p.m. at the book shop, 33 E. Main St. Readings will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks will be served, and books will be available for purchase. Seating is limited; please call (207) 548-4212 or email elly@anodynebookshop.com to reserve a seat.
Every Wednesday between 5 and 7 p.m., there is a free jam session for you musicians.
But the big event is this weekend at Strung Together, Sept. 15, 16 & 17. Workshops include Bluegrass Mandolin, Old Time Fiddling, Ukulele, Contra Dancing, Guitar Tips and more. $75 covers the whole weekend of general events, but you can sign up for individual workshops for $50 to $75 each. For more information, get in touch with Steve Tanguay at Searsport Shores.
Searsport town columnist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.