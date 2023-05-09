Wet enough for ya?
The end-of-April storm was a gully washer, with some Searsmonters recording 6 inches of rain. Streams ran high, and the Lake Quantabacook outlet nearly reached Main Street near the post office.
Roads took a beating, with edges worn away, sinkholes and collapses all through town. Chris Staples and the roads folks were busy putting out orange cones, saw horses and signs to keep drivers from falling in. Gardens, starting to dry out, ended up so wet that planting will be delayed a week or two. Roofs leaked and there was a run on blue tarps the next day.
In a true test of Searsmont doggedness and pride, the day after the storm, townspeople had raked driveways, cleared downed branches and were back to normal.
Town Office
Town Office hours have changed. On Wednesdays, the office now opens at 1 p.m. and stays open until 6 p.m.
The May 1 selectmen’s meeting approved a contract for intersection sweeping now that winter sanding is over, considered summer roadside brush cutting contract bids and authorized a confirmation evaluation and site walk of the McLellan Property needed for two large purchase grants. Selectmen are reviewing scope of work information to match summer paving projects with money approved at town meeting.
The code enforcement officer and licensed professional inspector job has been posted to replace retiring Frank Therio, and replies are coming in for the posted deputy clerk position now being filled temporarily by former Town Clerk Kathy Hoey. Next selectmen’s meetings are Mondays, May 18 and May 25, 5 p.m.
Fire Department
Fire Chief James Ames says the town’s firefighters were called out five times in March and another seven times in April. That comes out to about once every five days. They have been busy keeping us safe and deserve a round of applause and everyone’s thanks. Thanks, too, to the Memorial Day Parade Committee, getting things ready for the Monday, May 29, village celebration.
Town Library
The library is showing the works of Midcoast artist Jon Byrer through June 30. A reception, complete with light refreshments, will take place Friday, May 19, from 5 to 6 p.m. Byrer, a Maine College of Art graduate, has lived and worked for 20 years in oil, watercolor and experimental photography throughout the Midcoast.
This exhibit features his “puddle paintings,” which are created without brushes or touching the paint medium. Paint is poured into puddles on the canvas until the entire surface is covered in a smooth layer that dries like glass and, when dried, freezes the swirling colors in place.
Byrer says, “I enjoy reimagining how to create paintings into familiar scenes of Maine’s magic and splendor of the everyday.”
And there’s more. The library book group meets Thursday, May 13, 1 p.m. to discuss Kristen Hannah’s “The Four Winds.” This will be the last book group meeting until fall.
“Tea@Three,” a get-together celebrating tea, cookies and company, is on Friday, May 19, of course at 3 p.m. Book donations for the July 15 Book and Bake Sale are welcome through June 15. Thanks to a vote at town meeting, the Tuesday morning “Gentle Yoga” classes, every week at 10 a.m. in the Community Room, are now free of charge to everyone.
And what’s a library without magazines and books? Harper’s Monthly and Scientific American are now among the subscriptions. Check out more than a half-dozen new non-fiction titles, including a native plant primer and a biography of Marilyn Moss Rockefeller.
Nearly 20 new fiction works are just in, too, including books by David Baldacci, C.J. Box, Rita Mae Brown, Mary Higgins Clark, Dennis Lehane, Joyce Carol Oates and Lisa Scottoline. Children and young adults can enjoy another 20 titles, too. And there are three new music CDs from “just mouse.”
Bits and pieces
The Fire Department public supper on April 29 drew a large crowd of all ages who enjoyed the carbohydrate-loaded dinner of American chop suey, mac and cheese, Joanne Ames’ rolls, two types of homemade baked beans, shepherd’s pie, hot dogs and Jodie Staples’ incredible dessert pies. James reports that the dinner raised $1,057 for the department, a record amount. Good food, good company and a good cause.
Luckily only 14 Searsmont homes lost power in the big rainstorm a couple of weeks ago. Unluckily, your correspondents’ house was one of them. Remember when we bragged how our buying a generator kept the electricity on in Searsmont? Never mind.