Community News

Wet enough for ya?

The end-of-April storm was a gully washer, with some Searsmonters recording 6 inches of rain. Streams ran high, and the Lake Quantabacook outlet nearly reached Main Street near the post office.

Tags

Searsmont town columnist

Joyce Sirota writes about events and happenings in Searsmont for The Republican Journal. You can reach Joyce at joycesirota@gmail.com or 322-7572.

Searsmont town columnist

Mickey Sirota writes about events and happenings in Searsmont for The Republican Journal. You can reach Mickey at mickeysirota@gmail.com or 322-5671.

