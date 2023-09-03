Community News

Good music closes out August

It was good to see so many Searsmonters at the third season of Muzzy Ridge Concerts. The chamber music series built in attendance until a full house of more than 50 people — seated in the MRC studio on Lawry Road and outside on the lawn on a spectacular day — applauded the final concert of the year. It was a family affair for Artistic Director Robert Sirota and his wife Vicki. Siblings and cousins and good friends attended from as far away as San Francisco and Chicago. Neighbors drove in or walked down the road to be there. Several people asked about next year’s concert series. Bob will be announcing the dates and artists as soon as he catches his breath.

Tags

Recommended for you