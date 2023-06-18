Some things in Searsmont, like gutter cleaning and bringing trash to the transfer station, are chores that need doing. Other things bring the satisfaction of a beginning, middle and end, job well done.
For some folks here, one of those jobs is stacking firewood, turning two or three cords of newly cut 16-inch oak, maple and birch into piles that, after summer seasoning, will keep you warm in the winter.
For other Searsmonters, it is getting seeds and seedlings into the garden and knowing that some will turn into colorful blooms and others into fresh vegetables if the woodchucks don’t get the kale and broccoli, the flies don’t shred the lettuce, and the squirrels and rabbits and hornworms don’t attack the tomatoes. Either way, chores or satisfactions, these are part of the rhythm of Searsmont days. We, for two, like it just fine.
Town Office
Mia Smith is Searsmont’s new deputy clerk. Mia, a Lincolnville resident and Old Town High School graduate, comes to town from her internship at the Searsport Town Office. She began work June 12 and is still learning where the paper clips are. She should do just fine. When a new code enforcement officer/licensed plumbing inspector is hired to replace recently retired Frank Therio, the town will be fully staffed.
The June 12 selectmen’s meeting accepted the resignation of Guy Hamlin from the Planning Board and named John Lightner as his replacement. The town thanks Guy for his service, and thanks John for stepping up to volunteer his time and effort.
The selectmen continued discussion with FEMA about getting federal money for the Christmas 2022 storm’s road repair costs and heard that culvert replacement work should be done by the end of June. They approved both a $2,000 yearly contract with P.A.W.S. to shelter stray animals and nearly $250,000 in road repair work for Muzzy Ridge, Moody Mountain and Thompson Ridge roads. Town meeting voters approved $150,000 of that cost. The rest will be taken from town reserve funds and remaining ARPA funds awarded to the town in 2022 and 2023.
Library Book and Bake Sale
Mark your calendars. The library’s 33rd annual Book and Bake Sale will take place on Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to offering thousands of books on sale, the event will feature tasty pies, cakes, breads and more, and the return of the popular silent auction.
There will be a fly fishing demo and the parking lot will host a Searsmont fire truck and exhibits at the Searsmont Historical Society barn. As if that were not enough, the popular Pinwheel Brothers will be performing live starting at 10 a.m. as part of the free “Live Outside the Library” concert series.
Bits and pieces
Searsmont’s Memorial Day Parade Committee, energized by this year’s successful festivities, will hold an “after action” meeting Monday, June 26, 6:30 p.m., at the Community Building. Committee chair Jesse Gogan says “The meeting is open to new members. And we’re open to suggestions.”
Voters on June 13 approved Searsmont’s $2.2 million share of the Regional School Unit 71 school budget, 37-10. Total budget is $29 million for the 2023-2024 school year. Predictions of a low voter turnout (less than 5%) proved to be correct.
Catherine Robbins-Halsted, Searsmont’s RSU 71 school board member for more than five years, is stepping down. Dan Fokine, a town resident since 2017 with three young kids in the school system, will replace her in July. Big shoes to fill, but Dan, a project manager with Pine Ridge Carpentry in Appleton, seems very capable and is looking forward to serving.
Speaking of school, classes are over for the year so there are no more yellow school buses on Searsmont roads. But the kids are still here, so be careful driving.
And speaking of the Robbins family, congratulations to Robbins Lumber Co., Searsmont’s largest employer. The 140-year-old, five-generation family business recently purchased mills in Sanford and Hancock from Pleasant River Lumber Co., adding 74 employees to its business “empire.” They now employ 250 people in Searsmont, East Baldwin and the two new locations.
Drivers up on Route 3 have been slowing down to take a look at the new electronic sign for the town of Belmont. It is, how shall we say it, unusual and bit jarring in the opinion of some. You may recall that Searsmont residents decided not to do the same here in town.