Some things in Searsmont, like gutter cleaning and bringing trash to the transfer station, are chores that need doing. Other things bring the satisfaction of a beginning, middle and end, job well done.

For some folks here, one of those jobs is stacking firewood, turning two or three cords of newly cut 16-inch oak, maple and birch into piles that, after summer seasoning, will keep you warm in the winter.

Searsmont town columnist

Joyce Sirota writes about events and happenings in Searsmont for The Republican Journal. You can reach Joyce at joycesirota@gmail.com or 322-7572.

Mickey Sirota writes about events and happenings in Searsmont for The Republican Journal. You can reach Mickey at mickeysirota@gmail.com or 322-5671.

