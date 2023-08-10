Keeping an eye out for fruit
Doesn’t it seem like we just started some real summer weather? So how is it that on a walk the other day there was a tree full of apples just starting to turn red? OK, clearly these things sneak up on us. But really? Then we found a nice crop of pears starting to mature on the only fruit tree in our dooryard. It only took 10 years. So one thought leads to others.
Nothing says the end of summer in Searsmont like reaching out to the bushhogger. Cut in late August or wait until September? When is the oxeye daisy finished making the meadow a yellow glory? When do the white tops of Queen Anne’s lace finish dancing in the breeze? When does milkweed finish attracting monarch butterflies? Is it worth sneezes and running eyes to see the goldenrod and St. John’s wort in bloom? None of these are questions you think about when you live in a city.
Town Office
These are relatively quiet times at the Searsmont Town Office, before winter plowing and maintenance fill the selectmen’s agendas. At recent meetings, including on Aug. 8, Messrs. Milinazzo, Redman and Staples awarded a 2,200-cubic yard winter sand contract and another for brush cutting on Moody Mountain Road, and appointed a new licensed plumbing inspector. They adopted an updated General Assistance Ordinance, with new rates, and a $14,000 two-year agreement with Midcoast Council of Governments to assist with updating Searsmont’s comprehensive plan.
Chamber music in Searsmont
In a shameless example of nepotism, this column is pleased to let you know that the Fischer Duo will perform at Muzzy Ridge Concerts on Lawry Road Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20, at 3 p.m. This is the first of two weekends of 60-minute live chamber music events right here in Searsmont. The Fischer Duo, Norman Fischer on cello and Jeanne Kierman Fischer on piano, are internationally known and have played together for more than 50 years, including U.S. Information Agency cultural ambassador tours of South America and South Africa. Norman is head of the chamber music program at Tanglewood Music Center, too.
The following weekend, The Neave Trio (violin, cello and piano) plays on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27, at 3 p.m. Tickets are at robertsirota.com/muzzy-ridge-concerts. Searsmont’s Bob Sirota, a composer and conductor in his own right, and a music arranger for Paul Simon, is the series artistic director and your bald correspondent is very proud of his brother.
Bits and pieces
Congratulations to the folks at the Searsmont Methodist Church who sold out all of their Lobster-Feed-to-Go dinners last weekend. Good food, good people. Kudos, too, to the Searsmont Town Library for its successful “Live Outside the Library” concert on Saturday, Aug. 12, featuring Sorcha Cribben-Merrill and her trio. The large audience enjoyed the “blues, ballads and vignettes” as well as the stories Sorcha told. Not bad for a woman raised on the ocean in rural Maine. The library once again thanks the Friends of Searsmont Library, the library Board of Trustees and the Onion Foundation for series support. The next concert is Saturday, Sept. 23, the autumnal equinox, 7 p.m. and features singer and songwriter Kala Farnham.
Searsmont members of the Belfast Rotary Club are crossing their fingers and hoping for good weather for the Aug. 18, 19 and 20 Belfast Harbor Fest.
Searsmont has lost another creative neighbor. Long-time summer resident and poet Jacqueline Moore passed away in Portland at the age of 96, surrounded by family. She worked for Harvard’s Ukrainian Research Institute, where she was encouraged to write by famous Irish poet Seamus Heaney. Author of such books as “Living Tilted” and “Chasing the Grass,” inspired by her life in Maine, Jacqueline wrote of “being in the world and spinning in the light.” Rest in peace.
Apologies for not letting you know about the Aug. 10 Searsmont Historical Society “do” at the Community Center. Searsmont’s Rush DeNooyer, a well-known videographer and documentarian, presented an encore program on the tragedy surrounding the torpedoing of the USS Indianapolis in 1945. Sally Adams from the society says that is the end of the summer speakers’ program, with more to come in the fall.
The UMaine Hutchinson Center closed in a money-saving move. This is a loss for Searsmonters who attended college courses, events, art exhibits and Senior College classes there. The good news is that Senior College has announced its fall course schedule at various sites in and around Belfast.