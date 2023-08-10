Community News

Searsmont pears

After a 10-year wait, pears are ripening on a Searsmont fruit tree.

 Photo by Joyce Sirota

Keeping an eye out for fruit

Doesn’t it seem like we just started some real summer weather? So how is it that on a walk the other day there was a tree full of apples just starting to turn red? OK, clearly these things sneak up on us. But really? Then we found a nice crop of pears starting to mature on the only fruit tree in our dooryard. It only took 10 years. So one thought leads to others.

