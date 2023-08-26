Broadband update: Your turn to help
Searsmonters can help move the two-year broadband expansion project closer to the finish line. Waldo Broadband Corp. needs your letter of support by Friday, Sept. 8, as part of a matching grant application that might — just might — be the push that gets fiber connections to every home and business in town.
Just tell your own story about how high-speed broadband will benefit you. Will it make it easier for you to run a home business or make your business more successful? Can it help you stay in touch with your doctor or therapist? Do homework or take a course? Make it easier to play games and watch movies? Can you use faster and more reliable services to stay in touch with friends and family?
Searsmonters say they want fast, reliable, affordable high speed broadband service. Here is your chance to write just one support letter and tell your own story in your own words. Here is your chance to help make this happen sooner rather than later.
Your support letter should be addressed to the Town of Searsmont, P.O. Box 56, Searsmont, ME 04973. Or email it as a .pdf file to selectmanmilinazzo@searsmont.com. Or you can just fill out the “support WBC” online form at waldobroadband.org.
Your letter will be attached to a multimillion-dollar grant request being put together by Direct Communications (formerly Unitel) on behalf of the five WBC communities. Folks in Liberty, Montville, Freedom and Palermo are writing letters, too.
And here’s the really good news. WBC is completing a contractual agreement with Direct Communications. DC will build, manage and maintain the five-town WBC fiber network. DC will kick in money so there will be no local tax money involved. The grant (or grants) will provide the rest. Once the network is built, internet home speeds can reach 100 mbps download and upload, or 250 mbps down and up, or even a gigabyte each way. Prices will depend on speed, and may cost as little as $40 or $60 per month. That means faster speeds for less money.
So what are you waiting for? Write that support letter before Sept. 8.
Town Office
Selectmen met Aug. 21 with Planning Board Chairman Chris Halsted and Maine Council of Governments planner Adi Philson to go over first steps of the town’s comprehensive planning process. Searsmonters will be hearing more about this soon and will be asked to consider being part of the comp plan committee. Folks can also expect to receive a survey so that committee has a better idea of what the plan should include.
And of course the selectmen talked about roads. Road repair, road culvert replacement and signs about that on Fowles Road, road grading, pothole filling and brush grinding.
Tuesday Morning Yoga returns
After a summer hiatus, Janneke Zaadstra's “Tuesday Morning Gentle Yoga” classes return to the Community Center on Sept. 5 at10 a.m. Janneke is a certified RYT 200 yoga instructor and the class focuses on gentle poses and breathing appropriate for any age and level of flexibility. The free class is sponsored by the Town Library and meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. from September through November and again from January through June. No registration is required, but you should bring your own mat.
Bits and pieces
The first-ever Searsmont Town Column Woodpile Contest has been extended for one week by popular demand. But that will be it. The winners, based on photos and the purely subjective opinion of the judges, will be announced in this column next week.
The Muzzy Ridge Concerts on Lawry Road in August were very successful, with well over 100 people attending the Fischer Duo and Neave Trio chamber music performances. Artistic Director Robert Sirota is already planning the 2024 series.
Searsmont Rotarians are breathing a sigh of relief at the success of their Belfast Harbor Fest Aug. 18-20. The event attracted thousands of participants and attendees (including 250 pancake breakfast eaters and 120 road racers), boats were built in two hours, cardboard boats floated and sank, and the Rotary Club raised nearly $40,000 for its year-round service projects.
Only a month left to baseball season. The Red Sox may have disappointed, but there is always next year.
Searsmont gardens are producing cukes, eggplant and beans in profusion. Tomato gardeners are complaining about too much or too little fruit production. And would someone please sneak over in the night and take some zucchini?