Searsmonters love August. Meadows are tall, deciduous trees are still green and tomatoes are ripening. Days are getting shorter and some are nippy of a morning. Early-summer wildflowers are gone and their leaves are starting to turn yellow. Blueberries are shriveling up and cranberries are setting fruit. The Union Fair is over. Roadsides and woods are beginning to get that autumn aroma, and annoying insects are leaving folks alone. The parade of summer visitors is slowing down. They don’t know that August is a prize Searsmonters win for living her year-round.
Town Office
Things are picking up for the Searsmont selectmen. They just approved a $3,637,000 tax commitment for next year, with a reduced mil rate of $14.70 per $1,000 of valuation. According to Assessors Agent Jim Murphy, because of the lower mil rate, the legislated end of the senior citizen tax freeze means only three of 120 seniors whose property taxes were frozen for a year will be getting a tax increase this time around. Property tax bills, payable by the end of September, will go out soon, with this year’s mailing being done by a vendor that has worked with Searsmont in the past.
Jesse Goguen, chair of the Memorial Day Parade Committee, is looking for both committee members and 2024 parade volunteers. Given the success of 2023’s bigger and better celebration, it makes sense that planning has already begun for next year. Remember, volunteers only need to participate one morning a year.
Searsmont just received a “geotechnical evaluation” of Crie Road (apparently there are companies that do that), with an eye toward making it suitable for heavy trucks if and when a new sand and salt shed is built at the transfer station. No surprise that the road will need rebuilding. Next step is to get estimates on just how much it will cost to do that.
The McLellan Property purchase is inching ahead, with boundary agreements now in place, and a conservation easement with Georges River Land Trust in progress.
The selectmen meet most Mondays at 5 p.m., usually for about an hour. All meetings are open to the public with time for public comment. It might be worth your while to stop in. You might learn how many pounds of salt are mixed into a yard of sand, or why a bulldozer is better than a skidder to deliver the mix.
Congratulations and thanks to John Lightner, newly appointed to the Planning Board — just in time for Searsmont’s developing an updated comprehensive plan, John.
Final weekend of chamber music
In another shameless example of nepotism, please know that The Neave Trio (violinist Anna Williams, pianist Eri Nakamura and cellist Mikhail Veselov) perform Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, each at 3 p.m., at Muzzy Ridge Concerts on Lawry Road. This is the final weekend of 60-minute live chamber music events right here in Searsmont. Last weekend’s performances were very well attended. Limited tickets for this weekend are at robertsirota.com/muzzy-ridge-concerts. And your bald correspondent is still very proud of his brother, Searsmont composer and conductor and chamber series Artistic Director Bob Sirota.
Last call for Woodpile Contest entries
There is still a week to get your woodpile photos in to this column for the first-ever Woodpile Contest. First prize is a lunch at the village store and bragging rights. Entries will be judged on artistic merit and your correspondents’ purely subjective opinion. Early entries run the gamut from rectangular to beehive to pile-in-the-dooryard.
Bits and pieces
Searsmont Assessors Agent Jim Murphy, who has just finished preparing the more-than-1,200 tax bills for town property owners, has turned his family into a property valuation dynasty. His son Joe, daughter Jacquelyn, brother, father and even a cousin are all professionals in the field. It is a difficult job, so the family results must be due to Jim’s sterling character.
The Aug. 12 “Live Outside the Library” concert, featuring Sorcha Cribben-Merrill and her trio, was enjoyed by more than 50 people seated on the lawn. Searsmont is lucky to have this free performance series on its doorstep.
Searsmont is also lucky to have the Searsmont United Methodist Church’s Lobster-Feed-To-Go each August. According to Jim Robbins, the church sold every one of the 184 prepared dinners, more than ever before.
Garden tomatoes are coming in. The way we figure it, if you count labor and materials, each one costs about $21.46. They do taste some good, though.