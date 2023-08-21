Community News

August joys

Searsmonters love August. Meadows are tall, deciduous trees are still green and tomatoes are ripening. Days are getting shorter and some are nippy of a morning. Early-summer wildflowers are gone and their leaves are starting to turn yellow. Blueberries are shriveling up and cranberries are setting fruit. The Union Fair is over. Roadsides and woods are beginning to get that autumn aroma, and annoying insects are leaving folks alone. The parade of summer visitors is slowing down. They don’t know that August is a prize Searsmonters win for living her year-round.

