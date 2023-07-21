Wait a minute
It’s raining. It’s hot and muggy. It’s cloudy. The sun’s out. And that is just Wednesday. For the past few years, Searsmonters have experienced too much rain, drought conditions, not much snow, too much snow, and a few glorious days each season.
This year, the weather is being kind to lawns, tomato and cucumber plants, raspberry bushes, beans, peas and leafy greens. It is not being very nice to drowned carrot seeds, soggy garlic bulbs, wet strawberries, barely fruiting blueberries and apple trees.
Oh, well. Mark Twain told us to “wait a few minutes” if we don’t like New England weather. Guess we can do that, given that there is not much choice.
Town Office
The one-hour selectmen’s meeting on July 17 was a busy one. Searsmont signed a contract with Joe Soohey of Soohey’s Auto Sales/Searsmont Auto Parts on Route 3 to accept residents’ metal for recycling through the end of January 2024. The town should have a new licensed plumbing inspector soon, while the search continues for a code enforcement officer. And Waldo Broadband Corp. is continuing its conversations with potential internet service provider partners.
In weekly road work news, town roadside mowing has started, tree cutting and culvert work should happen “very soon” and resurfacing work on Moody Mountain, Muzzy Ridge and Thompson Ridge roads is scheduled for August.
The detailed survey of the soon-to-be-purchased McLellan conservation property along the Georges River should be finished soon. And the Planning Board is dealing with a number of summer and fall building permits.
In a preview of coming attractions, the state has set a deadline of July 1, 2024, for Searsmont and other Maine towns to create an ordinance to allow for “accessory dwelling units” on properties with existing residential homes. These “in-law apartments” or “granny flats” are usually small additional living spaces to increase housing availability. You can expect public hearings on this, and a vote at town meeting next April.
Town Library
The Yvonne Jacquette art exhibit is attracting a lot of attention, and is very much worth a look-see. Even with the variety of art on the library’s walls year-round, it is not often that Searsmont gets a chance to view works by an artist with an international reputation who is represented in dozens of museums.
To augment the exhibit, the library now has “Picturing New York: the Art of Yvonne Jacquette and Rudy Burckhardt,” several art catalogues and other materials to give patrons and visitors a better understanding of the long-time Searsmont seasonal resident’s work.
Other recent library acquisitions include fiction by Paul Doiron, Stacey Abrams, Beatriz Williams, Nancy Horan and Josh Haven, more than a dozen children’s and young adult books, a dozen films and documentaries, and music CDs.
The July 15 Pinwheel Brothers concert at the Book and Bake Sale was a huge hit. Next up is the free July 29, 4 p.m., Primo Cubana performance.
Bits and pieces
The Book and Bake Sale on July 15 was a smash hit, raising more than $3,000 from the sale of books and baked goods for library programming, and just about $2,000 from the nearly 60 items at the silent auction sponsored by the Friends of the Searsmont Library.
FOSL supports the library with a donation of $6,000 each year, about half of which comes from auction proceeds and the other half from the Friends’ endowment income. Reports are that the event “went great, with lots of volunteers who donated hundreds of hours of time and effort to make it go very smoothly.”
Congratulations to Jana Herbener and the library Board of Trustees, to Sandie Weagle and the FOSL board, and everyone who baked, tabled and sorted books, took everything down, tracked down auction items and made the sun shine on a rainy Saturday morning. All the baked goods sold out, too.
The Searsmont Fire Department held an extrication training July 15 in the rain. The town thanks them for learning skills that could help any of us involved in an auto accident, in town or nearby.
Tickets are still on sale for the Aug. 19, 20, 26 and 27 Muzzy Ridge Concerts chamber music series in Searsmont. Go to robertsirota.com/muzzy-ridge-concerts for details.