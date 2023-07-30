Taxes are a fact of life. Almost no one likes to pay them. The Searsmont selectmen will approve the tax commitment figures for next year on Aug. 8, and at recent meetings got a good idea of what town property owners can expect in their due-in-September tax bills.
The good news is that the mil rate (the amount of tax for every $1,000 of real property valuation) is going down, from $15 per thousand this year to about $14.70 next year. The other good news is that, according to Assessors Agent Jim Murphy, the town’s total property value has gone up about $3 million to a total of about $247 million.
Will your tax bill for next year go up, go down or stay the same? It depends on your property’s current valuation and how it has changed since last year. If you are a senior who benefited from property tax stabilization last year, you should know that the law was “discontinued” after just one year, and its end will affect your tax bill, too. Searsmont will be sending out about 1,200 bills in August, and the mystery will soon be solved. About the only certain thing is that folks will be paying taxes.
Town Office
At the Selectmen’s July 24 meeting, Messrs. Redman, Milinazzo and Staples signed a project agreement with Land for Maine’s Future and a conservation easement with Georges River Land Trust. Both are in connection with the upcoming McLellan property recreation land purchase. That purchase seems to be moving ahead just fine. James Aldus is doing a good job mowing town roads. The culvert work is done on Moody Mountain Road and paving work there should be done this month.
Town Library
A good crowd braved the heat and wet weather to enjoy the Primo Cubano “Live Outside the Library” concert on Saturday, July 29. The music was hot, too, but in a good way. The next free concert will be on Saturday, Aug. 12, 4 p.m. when the Sorcha Cribben-Merrill Trio entertains with music that touches on the sounds of jazz, rock and Americana. Singer-songwriter Cribben-Merrill’s lyrics tell stories, “illuminating truths that are both stirring and soothing.” The variety of performances in this series is just amazing.
The Searsmont Town Library’s Reading Tournament for kids is alive and well. Pick up a tournament sheet, fill in the title and author of 15 books you have read, or are read to you, bring your list back when it is complete, and take a new book home for your own library.
Bits and pieces
The second annual ARME Boot Camp music festival took place at Threshers Brewing in the village last weekend. Dozens of rock acts performed, most electric and some acoustic, and hundreds of folks of all ages attended. Some even camped out to get the most out of the two-day event. Amazing how many Searsmonters kept the windows rolled down as they drove past the Methodist Church to hear a bit of the entertainment. Threshers has become quite the venue for music performance.
Another crowd enjoyed the Searsmont Historical Society’s presentation on July 27 by Stockton Springs author Mac Smith. His talk on his book, “Siege at the State House: The 1879 Coup That Nearly Plunged Maine into Civil War,” is quite a story. Hint: it features Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, and Smith’s book is available at the library now.
Anne Shure tells us that all are invited to a celebration of the life of longtime Searsmont resident Sally Shure, who passed away last December at the age of 99, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Community Building. The family will host the event for this beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, scout leader, school social worker and volunteer for many organizations.
Picking cherry tomatoes, peas, lettuce, kale and more from the garden makes for good eating and a lot of pleasure. Watching other plants enjoy the heat, bursting into bloom, makes Searsmonters happy. Raspberries did not last long, but blueberries are taking their place. Don’t you feel sorry for city folks?
A recent convalescence after oral surgery made your bald correspondent realize, yet again, that no matter what the temperature and humidity are outside, Searsmont is a little bit of heaven on earth and a mighty fine place to recover from what ails you.