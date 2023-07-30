Community News

Taxes are a fact of life. Almost no one likes to pay them. The Searsmont selectmen will approve the tax commitment figures for next year on Aug. 8, and at recent meetings got a good idea of what town property owners can expect in their due-in-September tax bills.

The good news is that the mil rate (the amount of tax for every $1,000 of real property valuation) is going down, from $15 per thousand this year to about $14.70 next year. The other good news is that, according to Assessors Agent Jim Murphy, the town’s total property value has gone up about $3 million to a total of about $247 million.

