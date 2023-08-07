Community News

Skunks in the rain

Searsmonters are usually no fans of skunks, especially when they dig up the lawn looking for grubs or settle in under the porch. But it is fine for them to exist with all of us in town. That is why the sight of a mama skunk and several little black and white skunklings (we are told they are “kits”) trying to find discarded bird seed under a feeder in a rapidly approaching storm the other day was something worth a second look. And it is something city folk probably do not get the chance to experience.

Tags

Recommended for you