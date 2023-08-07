Searsmonters are usually no fans of skunks, especially when they dig up the lawn looking for grubs or settle in under the porch. But it is fine for them to exist with all of us in town. That is why the sight of a mama skunk and several little black and white skunklings (we are told they are “kits”) trying to find discarded bird seed under a feeder in a rapidly approaching storm the other day was something worth a second look. And it is something city folk probably do not get the chance to experience.
To see their black and white waddle as they took off for the trees was both touching and comical. Just as well that when they were done, they were moving away from the porch.
Town Library
Nearly 100 people attended the Primo Cubano “Live Outside the Library” concert on Saturday, July 29. There was good music, good company and a lot of dancing. The Sorcha Cribben-Merrill Trio is next up for the free series on Saturday, Aug. 12, 4 p.m.
A reminder that the memorial celebration of long-time Searsmont library volunteer Sally Shure’s life is set for Sunday, Aug. 13, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Share stories and memories. Light refreshments will be served.
Fire Department
Fire Chief James Ames reports seven callouts for the Searsmont volunteers in June, and six more in July. He wants to thank Brian Totman and Joe Soohey for donating junk cars for the “jaws of life” extrication training last month. Four new fire department members received the training.
Lobster Feed
The Searsmont United Methodist Church’s summer Lobster Feed-to-Go will be on Saturday, Aug. 12, with pickup at the church that evening between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Reserve your meals by Thursday, Aug. 10, at 323-1236 and leave a message with your name and phone number; they will call you back to make the reservation. Dinner is a one pound to 1 ¼-pound steamed bug, drawn butter, ear of corn, coleslaw and blueberry cake, all for $20. If you just want a lobster, or additional lobsters (minus the sides), the price is $12 each.
Broadband
As mentioned at its July 26 open board meeting, the Waldo Broadband Corp. is now talking with private internet service providers GWI and Direct Communications as potential partners with the five-town Broadband Utility District. Both ISPs can provide high-speed service of 100 megabits per second download and 100 upload, or 250/250 service, or even 1 gigabit/1 gigabit service at customer prices from $40 to $110/month.
Apparently, Maine Connectivity Authority, the state agency funneling federal broadband funds to local systems, is in communication with both ISPs to see if “they can help WBC out.” If a public-private partnership results, WBC still would exist as an advisory group and active participant to represent the service and price interests of all residents of WBC towns, including Searsmont. Fingers still crossed.
Be careful out there
You may have seen the reward fliers up at the village store, library and elsewhere that a $1,000 reward is being offered for the recovery of a very expensive, custom-made dressage saddle from a property on New England Road. We have been told, but have not been able to confirm, that there have been other thefts in that part of town, including a porch-delivered package.
Bits and pieces
In addition to the Aug. 12 Lobster Feed-to-Go and library concert, mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, 3 p.m. the first of two weekends of chamber music performed live at Muzzy Ridge Concerts on Lawry Road. Tickets are at robertsirota.com/muzzy-ridge-concerts. The Fischer Duo (cello and piano) will play, with a second program by The Neave Trio (violin, cello and piano) on Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, each at 3 p.m. Aug. 18, 19 and 20 are the dates of the Belfast Harbor Fest, with Searsmont and Waldo County Rotarians hosting the event.
A gorgeous rainbow in the eastern sky after one of last week’s showers was a sight to see. The southern end landed in treetops kissed by the late afternoon sun. Pretty special.
The recent cool nights had Searsmonters digging out extra blankets and closing the windows.
Local low-bush wild blueberries are out there for the picking. Some good.
Still thinking about the recent saddle theft on New England Road. Searsmonters would hate to think about locking doors and installing security cameras.