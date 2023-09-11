One of the joys of this time of year in Searsmont is sitting on the deck or in the dooryard before supper as the sun gets low. By closing our eyes and tuning in to the life around us, local folks are serenaded with many layers of nature sounds. One night last week there were hummingbirds whirring around, woodpeckers drilling, a barred owl in the woods off to one side, chatty goldfinches at the bird feeders straight ahead, and on the other side a continuous chorus of crickets or whatever they are. As kids we used to think they were the power lines singing.
Mix all that with the aroma of freshly cut grass and warm pine needles and you have a symphony of sounds and smells, a bone-deep reminder of why we live in Searsmont. And how lucky we are to do so.
Fire Department fundraiser
The Searsmont volunteers’ annual summer chicken barbecue at the Fire Station will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at noon. For $20 you get a half-chicken, potato or macaroni salad, roll, chips, drink and a brownie. Here’s your chance to have an end-of-summer feast and help your local fire department raise a few bucks.
Town Library
September activities at the library include “Tea at 3” Friday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. (the fourth Friday this month), and singer-songwriter Kala Farnam performing at a free “Live at the Library” Concert Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Kala, the current State Troubadour of Connecticut and a 2020 Great American Song Contest finalist, plays many instruments and tells stories through her music. Don’t miss this one.
Folk musician and educator Jennifer Armstrong is extending the “Live at the Library” program by bringing a poetry and music workshop to the Ames School’s grade 4 classes. New program supporters include “Roy and the team” at Frosty Bottom Brewery in Belfast, good people with great beer who have a weakness for live music and like to give back to their community. They join funders Belfast Flying Shoes, the library Board of Trustees, Friends of the Searsmont Library and the Onion Foundation.
Gentle Yoga is offered for free every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The library’s book club will discuss five books between October and May. And the library is co-sponsoring a Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m., workshop at the Liberty Library on how to get and use Affordable Connectivity Program benefits to help pay for internet connections.
Not enough for you? The library is still offering free tickets to the Coastal Maine Botanical Garden. And the Waldo County Bounty “bring one, take one” produce kiosk is still active next to the Historical Society Barn at the library parking lot.
The Yvonne Jacquette art exhibit in July and August drew a stream of visitors to see the work of this renowned artist, a long-time Searsmont summer resident who recently passed away. The library thanks the Burckhardt family for sharing her work with the community. Liz Casey will be the next artist to show her work on the library’s walls.
Town Office
At the selectmen’s Sept. 5 meeting, the elected trio considered several projects that had begun but which did not have construction permits, and others that were planned but where permit fees had not been paid. Property owners will receive letters asking that they respond with permit requests or payments.
Fall grading is expected soon on several gravel roads in town, with Fowles, Pond, Higgins and Walker roads possible targets for work. Fallen timber has been cleared from Magog Brook, and paving will start in late September on Muzzy Ridge and the Lincolnville end of Moody Mountain roads (with more work toward Searsmont Village over the next two years).
Bits and pieces
School is back in session. School buses are back on the roads. Take care while driving and stop behind the bus when its lights are flashing, please.
Direct Communications (formerly Unitel) will be submitting a large grant request on Sept. 14 to the Maine Connectivity Authority to further broadband expansion in Searsmont and the other four Waldo Broadband Corp. towns. A response is expected in mid-November.
There has been a bit of curiosity about cleared land and a large entry road into property along Crie Road on the way to the transfer station. Rumors abound. A development?
Last week’s heat wave, with temperatures approaching 90 right after Labor Day, caught Searsmonters by surprise. Woodpile work was postponed. The hose was pulled out to keep the tomato plants and hanging plants from drying out. The zucchini exploded, growing to baseball bat size. And where did we put those shorts?