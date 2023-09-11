Community News

Sitting on the deck

One of the joys of this time of year in Searsmont is sitting on the deck or in the dooryard before supper as the sun gets low. By closing our eyes and tuning in to the life around us, local folks are serenaded with many layers of nature sounds. One night last week there were hummingbirds whirring around, woodpeckers drilling, a barred owl in the woods off to one side, chatty goldfinches at the bird feeders straight ahead, and on the other side a continuous chorus of crickets or whatever they are. As kids we used to think they were the power lines singing.

