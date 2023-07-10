This column is coming to you from Grand Manan, New Brunswick, a Bay of Fundy island. From Searsmont, it is about four hours by car plus a 90-minute ferry ride.
The hardiness and self-sufficiency of people on Grand Manan and in Searsmont are similar. Island folks build woodpiles, make home repairs, mow their lawns and plant gardens, help their neighbors and deal with a 15-minute drive to get to a grocery store.
Both communities are beautiful. The island has seascapes, cliffs, beaches and harbors filled with boats around every curve in the one main road, while Searsmont has a few more roads and its meadows and forests. Both communities are filled with birds and bird song.
The Grand Mananers have more boats, they fish and process fish, and collect kelp, rockweed and dulse from cliffside rocky beaches. Searsmonters have more tractors, have jobs that do not depend on the water, keep more animals and cut more hay.
Both communities have a school, several churches, a community building and a library. Neither one has a bank. In fact, since the island’s only bank closed last summer, folks on Grand Manan have to take that 90-minute ferry to the mainland, then travel another 30 minutes to a town to do their banking business. Each way.
Commerce takes place with cash (there is one ATM at the grocery store) and credit cards. And the island, which does have a health clinic, lost its air ambulance earlier this year when pilot availability regulations changed. A heart attack means a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter has to come out for you. Searsmont has a pretty darned good Rescue crew and Waldo County General Hospital is 15 minutes away.
All in all, Grand Manan is a fine place to vacation, with one hotel, one motel and a whole bunch of housekeeping cabins, homes and Airbnb properties. Its hiking trails, whale watches and birding are top notch, even in the rain and fog. And it will be wonderful to get back home.
33rd annual Library Book and Bake Sale
The doors to the Community Room open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, for this joyful event that raises money for the Searsmont Town Library to buy books, magazine subscriptions, music CDs, entertainment DVDs and more.
The sale supports your library with its more than 1,200 patrons from Searsmont, Belmont, Appleton, Morrill, Belfast and other communities. It offers e-books, high-speed computer access, Wi-Fi, local artists’ exhibits, reading programs for kids, a seed library and the “Live Outside the Library” free concert series.
Library Board of Trustees Chair Jana Herbener is still looking for volunteer bakers to prepare goodies for the bake sale, and event volunteers. Call the library at 342-5549 and leave your name and number or email address and Jana or another trustee will get back to you right away. Jana says they are still accepting last-minute book donations, too.
“This beloved, once-a-year fundraising event is also a community celebration,” Jana says. “It is made possible by the board, Friends of the Searsmont Library and the many volunteers who give generously of their time and talents.”
She promises “thousands of hardcover and paperback books for adults and children” plus homemade pies, cakes, cookies and more. This year you can even buy pie by the slice. And on July 15 you can visit the Searsmont Historical Society’s barn exhibits and listen to live music from The Pinwheel Brothers from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
So come on down to the Community Center for an hour or two or four. Support your library, buy a book, listen to some music, have a cookie or a piece of pie and enjoy an event that is special to Searsmont.
Bits and pieces
It is still breeding season for many birds, birthing season for deer and turkey, and road crossing season for just about every animal out there. The birds are calling like crazy, with hermit thrush, wood thrush, winter wren and other winged neighbors making a beautiful racket. The first turkey poults, all fuzz and following mama bird around, are just showing up. That “cat” following a doe across the road is a tiny new fawn. Those rubbery eggshells along the sandy roadside are from a turtle nest dug up by a crow or raccoon.
If you do not have enough mice and ants at your house, get in touch with your correspondents and we will be glad to give you some of ours.