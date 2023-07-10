Community News

This column is coming to you from Grand Manan, New Brunswick, a Bay of Fundy island. From Searsmont, it is about four hours by car plus a 90-minute ferry ride.

The hardiness and self-sufficiency of people on Grand Manan and in Searsmont are similar. Island folks build woodpiles, make home repairs, mow their lawns and plant gardens, help their neighbors and deal with a 15-minute drive to get to a grocery store.

