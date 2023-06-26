Three cords of green cordwood fill your dooryard and take time to turn into a woodpile for summer seasoning. Did you know a cord of green wood weighs 2,000 pounds? Older shoulders are now aware of this fact.
Searsmont’s woodpiles show both creativity and practicality. Some are rectangles. Some are criss-cross works of art. A few are spectacularly beehive shaped. Others can kindly be called “organic,” random but neat heaps.
This column is pleased to announce the first-ever Searsmont Town Column Woodpile Contest. Send us a photo of yours through Labor Day and win one of three prizes. Every winner’s woodpile gets its picture and its creator’s name in print. Third prize is a bottle of pain pills. Second prize is two bottles. First prize is three bottles and lunch at the village store.
Town Office
Searsmont’s selectmen are providing job evaluations for new Town Clerk Joanne Moulton and new bookkeeper Laurel Frye. Still a bit early to evaluate brand new Deputy Clerk Mia Smith. Take a minute to say hello to all three. Kathy Hoey is still helping out during this transition period and the town is grateful for her “institutional memory.” Where are those staples and paper clips, Kathy?
The selectmen and members of the Planning Board met with folks from Midcoast Council of Governments to talk about the town’s 2014 Comprehensive Plan, which is about due for updating. Searsmont is a member of this nonprofit resource organization for local towns. It is still early days.
Selectmen Redman, Milinazzo and Staples and Planning Board Chair Chris Halsted and member Sarah Crosby now know more about what services MCOG can offer to get the Comp Plan organized, in touch with residents and completed.
According to the town’s Waldo Broadband Corp. board member, Selectman Pete Milinazzo, WBC is also talking with a Maine organization to prepare a Request for Proposals to high-speed internet service providers who might partner with Searsmont, Liberty, Montville, Freedom and Palermo. They are also talking with a Boston investment company about outside investment to match future state and federal project money. Here’s hoping.
And what would a selectmen’s meeting be without talk about roads? The trio approved having borings taken on Crie Road with a look ahead to more permanent improvements.
Mark your calendars
The library’s Book and Bake Sale is on Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can buy books and local, homemade baked goods. You can bid on silent auction items, take in a fly-fishing demo and visit the Searsmont Historical Society barn. The Pinwheel Brothers band starts performing at 10 a.m. Sorry, but the town’s fire truck will not be able to make it.
The next “Live Outside the Library” free concert will see Primo Cubana performing on Saturday, July 29, 4 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale for the third season of Muzzy Ridge Concerts, a two-weekend live chamber music performance series at Bob and Vicki Sirota’s Lawry Road music studio. Full disclosure: composer and series artistic director Bob is your bald correspondent’s brother.
The Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, performers are the Grammy Award-winning cello-piano Fischer Duo. On Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, the Grammy-nominated violin-cello-piano Neave Trio performs.
Each concert starts at 3 p.m. and lasts about 60 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are cheap and can be purchased at bobsirota.com/muzzyridgeconcerts. Seating is limited to what the studio and an additional outdoor space can hold. These are world-class musicians playing right here in town.
Bits and pieces
Waldo County Bounty’s “leave one, take one” plants and produce kiosk is now open at the Community Center’s upper parking lot. Last we looked there were annual flowers and tomato seedlings to plant and some good-looking rhubarb to eat. Don’t forget the library has a varied seed library, free for the taking. Gardens are warming up and you can still get plants in the ground.
Rain did not put a damper on recent Searsmont celebrations. Dozens of people showed up to celebrate the late Alva Pollard’s life at the invitation of his kids, Trevor and Dani, his former wife Zona Fuller and her partner Ron Vachon. And Belfast Green Store owner Ellie Daniels and her wife Donna Broderick welcomed a crowd with food and cake to say “Happy 70th Birthday, Ellie.”
Apologies, but there will be no Searsmont Town Column next week. Expect more news and a surprise or two on July 13.