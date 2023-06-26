Community News

Three cords of green cordwood fill your dooryard and take time to turn into a woodpile for summer seasoning. Did you know a cord of green wood weighs 2,000 pounds? Older shoulders are now aware of this fact.

Searsmont’s woodpiles show both creativity and practicality. Some are rectangles. Some are criss-cross works of art. A few are spectacularly beehive shaped. Others can kindly be called “organic,” random but neat heaps.

