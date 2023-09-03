It was good to see so many Searsmonters at the third season of Muzzy Ridge Concerts. The chamber music series built in attendance until a full house of more than 50 people — seated in the MRC studio on Lawry Road and outside on the lawn on a spectacular day — applauded the final concert of the year. It was a family affair for Artistic Director Robert Sirota and his wife Vicki. Siblings and cousins and good friends attended from as far away as San Francisco and Chicago. Neighbors drove in or walked down the road to be there. Several people asked about next year’s concert series. Bob will be announcing the dates and artists as soon as he catches his breath.
Woodpile winner
The first-ever Searsmont Town Column Woodpile Contest winner is Chris Schmidt, whose “beehive” creation was wicked good looking. Chris is from Montville but the contest judges figured that was near enough. He will be treated to three bottles of pain relievers, plus a free lunch at Amanda’s, the Searsmont village store.
Second prize goes to a rectangular pile built by a humble Searsmonter who prefers to be called “George Spelvin.” And third prize goes to a loose but neat pile not-yet-organized by yet another anonymous Searsmont resident. Congratulations, woodpilers. If your pile is not yet in good shape for winter, a reminder that leaves should start turning color in a few weeks.
Town Office
Animal Control Officer Robin Dow tells us that the town will host a Maine regional ACO training once again, this one at the Community Building on Oct. 21. It is a feather in our cap, and an example of leadership and collaboration that does Searsmont proud.
Another example of cooperation is the month-long use of the Community Room by the staff of Waldo Community Action Partners for planning meetings. Guess Searsmont is the place to be these days.
At their Aug. 29 meeting, the selectmen discussed coordination with Direct Communications (formerly Unitel), the internet service provider that Waldo Broadband Corp. has chosen to build out a high-speed fiber-optic network for Searsmont and the other four WBC towns. Direct Communications will submit a multimillion-dollar grant request to Maine Connectivity Authority in less than two weeks. You can submit your letter of support for the grant by Sept. 8 on the WBC website at waldobroadband.org. Let the state know how you will benefit from faster, cheaper broadband services.
At that meeting, the selectmen accepted the resignation of Joseph Balla from the Fire Department and as an ambulance driver. Fire chief James Ames says they can use more of each. Selectmen also issued a contract to Steve Lucas for winter salt and sand, and heard from Planning Board Chairman Chris Halsted that the town’s comprehensive planning process will kick off in October. Searsmont needs comp plan committee members. Get in touch with the Town Office at 342-5411 to let them know you want to be in on the effort.
Rugby Road will be closed to winter maintenance, the selectmen said, with a decision soon on closing Ripley Road beyond “the bridge.” They also plan to complete a list of gravel roads that will need grading before winter (are you listening, Crie, Limekiln, Fowles and Pond?).
Bits and pieces
One audience member attending the final Muzzy Ridge Concert on Lawry Road was a goldfinch that flew into the garage near the performance studio and stayed looking out the upper window throughout the entire chamber music program. As soon as the last notes of the last piece were played, he flew out to a nearby tree, sang a brief encore, and moved on. If Searsmont is not a magical place, what is?
The full moon at the end of August, a blue moon and a super moon, was spectacular just after sundown. Apparently it looks about 15% larger than it often does because it is closer to our planet. It came up orange, turning brighter as it rose up. The next one of these will not occur until January 2037, so many Searsmonters were out in the calm evening enjoying the sight.
The town’s clear skies mean local folks get to see planets, the Milky Way and occasional comets, too. Too bad clouds have obscured recent displays of Northern Lights. Mark your calendars for next April 8, when a total eclipse of the sun will be visible just north of Bangor.