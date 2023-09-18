Endings and beginnings
September is a transformative month in Searsmont, with its shorter days, cooler nights and mornings. It presents us with a combination of things ending and others beginning. The school year has begun. The leaves on deciduous trees are turning color, starting to fall and make the branches ready for greening in the spring.
Vegetable and flower gardens are giving up the last of a summer’s worth of produce and blooms, with gardeners getting them ready for next year. Summer construction is nearly done, with some houses now ready for new Searsmonters.
Last winter’s final pieces of wood are being moved closer to the house and new woodpiles are stacked on their pallets. Hawks have flown away, geese are not far behind, and the winter flocks of chickadee, goldfinch, woodpecker, mourning dove, cardinal and blue jay are moving back to the feeders.
And the Red Sox have failed, once again, to make it into the post-season, leaving their fans to hope for better luck next year. Summer is dead. Long live autumn.
Town Library
The next free “Live at (Under) the Library” concert on Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., features singer-songwriter Kala Farnam. Kala is the current State Troubadour of Connecticut and a 2020 Great American Song Contest finalist. She says her work’s vision is “to inspire through the transformative power of musical storytelling.” In fact, her 2020 album, “Your Spirit is a Work of Art,” consists of 13 musical vignettes exploring the imperfect beauty of the human condition.
With a classical education and professional career in musical theater, Kala presents “a hallmark reinvention of the folk tradition, using fairy tales, historical fiction and narrative medicine” to draw you — her listeners — into imaginative portraits of the familiar world. Come to hear, imagine and enjoy, and bring your friends.
New book arrivals include “Honey Drop Dead” by Laura Childs, “The Invisible Hour” by Alice Hoffman, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride, James Patterson’s “Lion & Lamb” and Danielle Steel’s “Happiness.” Care to listen to opera? New CDs include Berlioz’s “I Capuletti e i Montecchi (Romeo and Juliet)” and Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor.” Watch out for feuding families and sleepwalkers.
Town Office
The selectmen’s Sept. 11 meeting began with a brief public hearing regarding decisions to close certain town roads to winter maintenance. No members of the public spoke to the matter, and the three selectmen voted unanimously to close Rugby Road and Ripley Road beyond the bridge, which is not passable in winter.
During their regular meeting, Pete Milinazzo reported that letters have gone out requesting payment from five residents who have applied, but not yet paid, for building permits. Arlo Redman reported that paving work on selected roads should be completed by the end of September, and the town now has 2,200 yards of sand in its shed for winter distribution.
Selectmen reviewed and approved fall gravel road grading on Fowles, Higgins, Limekiln, Morrow Hill, Walker and Pond South roads, with more possible after further review. Crie Road will be raked and gravel applied as needed.
The board also approved a $5,000 contract with Georges River Land Trust for oversight of the imminent purchase of the 64-acre McClellan Property conservation parcel. The town recently was awarded a federal grant of $102,910 toward the acquisition.
Searsmonters should expect a postcard soon with a report on the status of the Comprehensive Plan updating process.
Reminder: Property taxes are due Sept. 30.
Bits and pieces
The Searsmont Fire Department’s annual chicken barbecue on Sept. 16 was a sellout success, closing out the summer with a delicious meal and raising much-needed money for the local first responders. Congratulations to one and all!
The first leaves are starting to drop, right on time. Searsmont will be a riot of color in just a few weeks. Sunflowers and morning glories, their blooms having taken their sweet time to appear, are making even the cloudiest Searsmont morning a joy to view.
A recent trip to Schoodic Point reminded us that Searsmonters do not have to put up with Bar Harbor crowds to enjoy Acadia National Park. The short side trip to Winter Harbor is also worth your time.