It’s summer all of a sudden. Searsmont windows are open and no matter how hot it gets in the afternoon, it’s good sleeping weather in the 60’s overnight. Black flies are (thankfully) a May memory and mosquitoes are sluggish. Here come the deer flies.
Summer in Searsmont means hours in the yard and garden for some folks and hours of outdoor play for kids on school vacation. Summer meals are available for students of Searsmont families (see Bits and Pieces, below). Waldo County Bounty’s produce ”take one, bring one” kiosk is open next to the Searsmont Historical Society barn. Stay safe and healthy this summer, neighbors.
Town Office
On June 26, the selectmen met with the Planning Board’s Chris Halsted and Sarah Crosby to discuss updating the town’s Comprehensive Plan, due by August 2025. On July 5, selectmen reported culvert work on Moody Mountain Road should be under way soon and figured out the town will need 2,200 cubic yards of winter salt and sand. On July 11, they awarded a mowing bid for town roadsides to James Aldus for $1,254.75. Love the 75 cents. Expect to see cutting by end of July.
Searsmont is a member community of the Midcoast Council of Governments and Selectman Pete Milinazzo represents the town at MCOG meetings. A resident representative is also needed and if you are interested, call the Town Office at 342-5411.
Searsmont is also part of the five-town Waldo Broadband Corp. WBC is now talking with at least two internet service providers as possible partners, which could help shake loose substantial state funds from the Maine Connectivity Authority for a high-speed fiber broadband build-out. Fingers still crossed.
Town Library
The free Live Outside the Library concert Saturday, July 29, 4 p.m., features Primo Cubano. The ensemble, led by guitarist Paul D’Alessio, plays traditional Cuban dance music in the “son” style, a foundation of Latin salsa.
An exhibit of art by recently deceased seasonal resident Yvonne Jacquette, an artist of worldwide reputation whose works are in more than 40 museums, is on the library’s walls through Aug. 25. The exhibit is made possible through the generosity of her family who “would like to share these works with local art patrons.”
The drawings, pastels and monoprints, including some of Jacquette’s famous aerial scenes, remind us that Searsmont is home to truly creative people.
Sad news
Searsmont lost a good neighbor and friend when Neil Hanson, age 86, passed away at home on June 25, with Paula, his wife of 59 years, by his side. A Mainer through and through, he worked in the pulp and paper industry until he retired in 2001.
Neil loved the outdoors and was an avid snowmobiler, ATV-er, hunter, fisherman and woodsman. He leaves his son Jeffery, brother Norman, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, among many others in his extended family. Rest in peace, Neil.
Bits and pieces
The July 22 Searsmont Historical Society Vintage Auction has been postponed. Sally Adams of the SHS tells us the new date has not yet been set, and the society is still accepting auction items and welcoming event volunteers.
Free summer meals are available for students this summer, with no registration or income requirements. The Waldo County Y serves lunches Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to noon, through Aug. 17. Eat-in meals are available at the Belfast Soup Kitchen and take-home meals are available at four locations in Belfast through Aug. 18.
Eat-in meals will be followed by an educational enrichment activity, and take-home meals include three breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and four breakfasts and three lunches on Thursdays.
Other Monday and Thursday Belfast locations are Bay Head Apartments, 2 East Avenue, 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Hyland Estates, 33 Brooke Drive, 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., Swan Lake Estates, 21 Chickadee Circle, 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and Seaside Heights, 72 Ryan Road, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Waldo CAP is accepting “Backpack and School Supplies” applications through Aug. 2 for children served through MaineCare and WIC. You can get an application at the Searsmont Town Library, by calling WaldoCAP or emailing community partnerships@waldocap.org.
Tickets to the Aug. 19, 20, 26 and 27 Muzzy Ridge Concerts are still available. This chamber concert series featuring internationally recognized instrumentalists will take place here in Searsmont. Go to robertsirota.com/muzzy-ridge-concerts for information.
After two foggy, often drizzly weeks on vacation at the Bay of Fundy island of Grand Manan it is good to be home.