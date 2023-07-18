Community News

It’s summer all of a sudden. Searsmont windows are open and no matter how hot it gets in the afternoon, it’s good sleeping weather in the 60’s overnight. Black flies are (thankfully) a May memory and mosquitoes are sluggish. Here come the deer flies.

Summer in Searsmont means hours in the yard and garden for some folks and hours of outdoor play for kids on school vacation. Summer meals are available for students of Searsmont families (see Bits and Pieces, below). Waldo County Bounty’s produce ”take one, bring one” kiosk is open next to the Searsmont Historical Society barn. Stay safe and healthy this summer, neighbors.

