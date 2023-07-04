SEARSPORT — The Searsport Give & Take site is now open for the 2023 season at Carver Memorial Library, 12 Union St.
The Give & Take Program by Waldo County Bounty offers a place where gardeners can give homegrown produce and anyone lacking access to fresh foods can take it at no cost. Many home gardeners know what it is like to have zucchini and cucumbers growing out of their ears; now there’s a place where they can take that extra produce and it will be used and appreciated.
The Searsport Give & Take site is open 24/7 for anyone who would like to donate or pick up produce. It is not necessary to leave anything to take the fresh produce. The program aims to improve access to fresh foods for all people.
This year, Waldo County Bounty asks that people who donate fruits and vegetables record their donations in a notebook at the Give & Take shed. For the health and safety of the community, please donate only homegrown fruits and vegetables, seeds, seedlings, or gleaned farm produce.
Please do not leave store-bought food, home canned goods, badly bruised or near-rotting produce, or fallen apples or other produce collected from the ground. Additionally, do not leave meat, eggs, cash, clothing, or other household items.
Each year, Waldo County Bounty hosts 15-plus Give & Take sites across Waldo County with the help of local volunteers. To learn more about the Give & Take program or to sign up to volunteer, visit waldocountybounty.org.
About Waldo County Bounty
A hunger relief organization founded in response to the COVID pandemic, Waldo County Bounty works to ensure that everyone has access to fresh, nutritious food by collaborating with local farmers, organizations and community members.
Waldo County Bounty gleans and buys food from farms for food pantries — a win-win for local farms and hunger relief agencies — and it provides material and educational support to home gardeners. In 2022, Waldo County Bounty distributed 42,000 pounds of fresh, nutritious foods in Waldo County.
For more information, visit waldocountybounty.org and "like" and follow Waldo County Bounty on Facebook and Instagram.