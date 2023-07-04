Community News

Waldo County Bounty

This Waldo County Bounty Give & Take site is set up for the 2023 season at Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.

 Photo courtesy of Waldo County Bounty

SEARSPORT — The Searsport Give & Take site is now open for the 2023 season at Carver Memorial Library, 12 Union St.

The Give & Take Program by Waldo County Bounty offers a place where gardeners can give homegrown produce and anyone lacking access to fresh foods can take it at no cost. Many home gardeners know what it is like to have zucchini and cucumbers growing out of their ears; now there’s a place where they can take that extra produce and it will be used and appreciated.