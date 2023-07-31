Community News

Getting through the construction detours OK? As I have been situated in the middle of the work, I am finding the crew members are as accommodating as they can be.

There are a few folks who have to try the closed-off lane to cut around traffic or go the wrong way to get to Mortland Road. Please don’t be one of those, as we have been fortunate to have few accidents so far! Be patient, we will get through this!

