Getting through the construction detours OK? As I have been situated in the middle of the work, I am finding the crew members are as accommodating as they can be.
There are a few folks who have to try the closed-off lane to cut around traffic or go the wrong way to get to Mortland Road. Please don’t be one of those, as we have been fortunate to have few accidents so far! Be patient, we will get through this!
Carver Memorial Library news for kids
Storytime will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, at 10:30 a.m. (as it is most Fridays) and this week will have special guests Jeana Ganskop from Penobscot Marine Museum and her cat puppet, Mr. Ropes, to tell everyone about tide pools.
LEGO Club meets this week on Monday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m. Come, be creative and bring a friend! Free for all ages 5 and up. LEGOs are supplied.
Library news for adults
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 9 to 10 a.m., the Memory Café will be open for adults with memory concerns with their partners and caregivers. It is a free time to socialize in a relaxed environment. This month’s theme is Summertime Treats.
Searsport Historical Society
This month’s meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at Curtis Hall at the First Congregational Church will feature a talk about the colonial carver, John Bellamy, who carved those recognizable eagles in the late 1800s. Accomplished woodworker Paul Rulli, maker of formal period furniture reproductions, will give us a crash course in Bellamy’s work.
The meetings are always free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served afterward. Also, remember the society’s Crary/ Carlin/Coleman House is now open on Sunday afternoons, 1 to 4, for tours.
Searsport art walks
The first art walk was so successful, the downtown businesses have decided to have one every first Saturday of the month from 3 to 6 p.m.! That means this Saturday, Aug. 5, the art galleries will be open with special presentations!
Participating will be The Parsonage on Elm Street, Bella Weidner Art on Main Street, Workshop Gallery, Trove, Penobscot Marine Museum, Hey Sailor, and the Side Street Gallery on Mt. Ephraim Road. Take a stroll and see what they have to offer!
Reminders
Monarch Butterfly Walk Friday, Aug. 4, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Sears Island.
Gospel benefit supper Saturday, Aug. 5, with Southern Fried Chicken beginning at 5 p.m.
Penobscot Marine Museum Outdoor Walking Tours Aug. 3 and 10 starting at 5 p.m.
Parsonage Gallery Collage Workshop Thursday, Aug. 10, from 12:15 to 2 p.m.