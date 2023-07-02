It’s the second Saturday of the month on July 8 and the Searsport Methodist Church will host its usual delicious, home-cooked turkey supper from 4 to 6 p.m., eat-in or take out for $12 per person. Worth coming for the pies alone!
On Sunday, July 9, the Katahdin Valley Boys will be performing at 3 p.m. at the Congregational Church as part of their monthly musical series. The Katahdin Boys has been named “Maine’s most popular Bluegrass Band,” celebrating their 25th year! It’s bound to be a good show!
Searsport Historical Society
On Tuesday, July 11, the Searsport Historical Society will present slides from the 1950s through the 1970s with Penobscot Marine Museum’s photo archivist, Kevin Johnson. The meeting will be at Curtis Hall on Church Street at 7 p.m. The slides were taken by Josh Curtis Jr., so many of you will spot faces you recognize. The meetings are free to all and refreshments will be served afterward.
Carver Memorial happenings
On Monday, July 10, the LEGO Club will meet for all ages 5 and up.
On Tuesday, July 11, the library will celebrate beloved author E.B. White’s birthday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Penobscot Marine Museum. Listen to fans read favorite passages from his many books and take a look at his dinghy, “Faint Endeavor,” and meander through the new exhibit at the museum, “Rusticators on the Water.”
On Wednesday, July 12, is when the Good Day Music and Memory Café meets from 9 to 10 a.m. This is a free chance for folks with dementia or memory concerns to get together.
On Friday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. there will be a special Storytime with cat puppet, Mr. Ropes and Jeanna for stories about life at sea.
1973 Searsport High School reunion
Celebrate 50 years with a full day of events on Saturday, July 15. Start the day at 4 Sunset Lane on Swan Lake at the home of Joy Rivers Baker’s home from noon to 3 p.m. Joy will provide burgers and dogs. Please bring side dishes, chips or a dessert, a beverage and a lawn chair. From 6 to 9 p.m. you’ll gather for dinner at the Homeport Tavern at 121 E Main St., Searsport. (You will be responsible for your own checks.) Please RSVP. Call Beth Clark Lockhart at (207) 323-1566.