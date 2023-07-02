Community News

It’s the second Saturday of the month on July 8 and the Searsport Methodist Church will host its usual delicious, home-cooked turkey supper from 4 to 6 p.m., eat-in or take out for $12 per person. Worth coming for the pies alone!

On Sunday, July 9, the Katahdin Valley Boys will be performing at 3 p.m. at the Congregational Church as part of their monthly musical series. The Katahdin Boys has been named “Maine’s most popular Bluegrass Band,” celebrating their 25th year! It’s bound to be a good show!

