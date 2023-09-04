Community News

Official Gig Town

On Aug. 31, Simon Phorne, representing Fidium Fiber and Consolidated Services, officially welcomed high-speed internet to Searsport, now an "official Gig Town." Without the aggressive energy of our broadband committee to get a $2 million grant from Maine Connectivity Authority, it wouldn’t have happened. Now everyone in Searsport has access to the internet for a nominal cost to get telehealth services, roaming employment, education, and entertainment.

