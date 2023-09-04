Searsport Broadband Committee Chair George Kerper and Simon Phorne from Consolidated Services cut the ribbon welcoming high-speed internet to the town Aug. 31. From left are Dorothy Harvey, Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce; Janine Garrold, director of digital education; Select Board member Linda Payson; Select Board member Steve Tanguay; George Kerper; Simon Phorne; Select Board member Doug Norman; Select Board member Mark Bradstreet; state Rep. Reagan Paul; and a representative from ConnectMaine.
Select Board Chair Doug Norman holds the certificate that announces Searsport as an “Official Gig Town” with high-speed internet access now available throughout the town.
Photo by Lin Calista
On Aug. 31, Simon Phorne, representing Fidium Fiber and Consolidated Services, officially welcomed high-speed internet to Searsport, now an "official Gig Town." Without the aggressive energy of our broadband committee to get a $2 million grant from Maine Connectivity Authority, it wouldn’t have happened. Now everyone in Searsport has access to the internet for a nominal cost to get telehealth services, roaming employment, education, and entertainment.
If you are unsure about how to use the internet, the National Digital Equity Center, available through the town website, can help you with that. To find out more about hook-up or to sign up, go to the town of Searsport website.
Free veggies
You can pick up free veggies at the foot of Dick Desmarais’ driveway right on Route 1 coming from Belfast just before Mermaid Plaza. Restorative Justice is providing the community with free “whatever is in season” vegetables from the county’s farm to anyone who brings a bag or box. He’ll be there every Friday morning from 9 to noon. This week there was corn, summer squash and onions! Stop by! Green beans and potatoes are on their way!
Historical Society meeting
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. at Curtis Hall on Church Street in Searsport, Zoe “Penny” Pendleton McGown will be sharing the research she has been working on about her grandmother, Lettie Pendleton McGown, who was the daughter of Capt. Phineas Pendleton III and very familiar with life at sea. At age 12 she made the first of seven trips around Cape Horn! This project has encouraged Penny to interview other folks with interesting grandmothers in Searsport, including some you may recognize! Searsport Historical Society meetings are always free and open to the public.
Turkey supper time
Sept. 8 is the second Saturday of the month and time for the eat-in or take-out turkey supper at the Searsport Methodist Church on East Main Street. Cost is $12.
Dixieland!
On Sunday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m., the First Congregational Church at 8 Church St. will host a Maine Dixieland Band under the direction of Sean Fleming. Should be a lively time! Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Library events
LEGO Club meets at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11. LEGOs are supplied. Bring a friend. For ages 5 and up. Let the creativity flow!
Good Day Music and Memory Café meets on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. This is a free, fun relaxed environment for folks with memory concerns. Come with your care partners and socialize. This month’s theme is grandparents.
The library staff is looking for volunteer helpers to set up and work at the annual Yarn and Fabric “Stash Sale” on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at Mermaid Plaza. Give the library a call at 548-2303 if you can help.
Strung Together
This is a weekend bluegrass event at Searsport Shores Campground happening Sept. 15-17. It starts on Friday afternoon with an old-time banjo workshop followed by a wood fired pizza bar and concert. There will be jamming all through the campground under stage roofs, tents, porches. For more info, contact Steve Tanguay at 930-5920.