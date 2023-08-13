Just a heads-up as to letting your cats and small animals roam. There have been several skinny coyotes spotted chasing animals in broad daylight in Searsport. Whether it’s the tree removal disturbing their habitat or just the season, be aware before you let kitty take a snooze on the lawn!
Class of ’78 reunion
Meet up with old Searsport High classmates on Saturday, Aug. 19. from 4 to 9 p.m. at Mermaid Plaza on Main Street. It’s been 45 years! Teachers are more than welcome. For more info, get in touch with Vincetta (Chetta) Gale at (207) 659-1028 and let her know you’re coming!
Free veggies time
Dick Desmarais is back with his truck full of free fresh vegetables grown on the Restorative Justice farm. He’ll be positioned next to the Fire House every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome. Just bring your bags or boxes and take home whatever is in season.
Bean Supper
There will be an eat-in or takeout supper at the Searsport United Methodist Church, 43 E. Main Street, on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to benefit the North Searsport Methodist Church. They’ll be serving hot dogs and baked beans, American chop suey, coleslaw, brown bread and homemade pie.
Second annual Makers’ Guild Fundraiser
On Sunday, Aug. 20, starting at 1 p.m., there will be an Italian Supper to benefit the Makers’ Guild to supply instruments to budding musicians and performers at Mermaid Plaza on Main Street. Tickets are $30 per person. I would think there might be some musical entertainment as well!
New hairdresser ready to open
You might have noticed some renovation in the building where “Strandz” was. It turns out that a new hairdresser, Kayla Wilson, will be opening on Wednesday, Aug. 16. I will find out more when I interview her this week. Check her out, her appointments are already filling up and she wants to be active in the community for all the special events!