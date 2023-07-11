Did you see the whale in our Searsport Harbor this past Wednesday? It put on quite a show as it dived and breached! You can probably watch one of the several videos caught by Searsport Harbor watchers on Facebook. And they say there are no whales in Penobscot Bay….
Flower printing workshop
Friends of Sears Island is hosting a flower printing workshop on Wednesday, July 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. with artist Sandy Cirillo. You’ll have a chance to roam Sears Island and collect leaves and flowers to create a printed design on a white tote bag. You’ll do this by pounding the pigments into the fabric using a hammer! It’s a simple and rewarding technique of capturing the plant “dye” with beautiful results.
The program is geared for adults, but interested children are welcome to attend. A materials fee of $3 per person will be collected at the start of the workshop. Please preregister by email to outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org and a confirmation will be sent to you. Sandy, now a retired art teacher, has been a mixed media and fiber artist for over 25 years and leads many types of workshops.
Sears Island Nature Series
On Thursday, July 20, Carver Memorial Library and Friends of Sears Island will collaborate on a nature program from 9 to 10:30 a.m. when they will hike the Homestead Trail and read the new StoryWalk selection “You are not Alone” by Elin Kelsey and illustrated by Soyeon Kim. The book is written to appeal to ages 4 to 8, but all ages will enjoy it.
Also, Friends of Sears Island is offering free children’s summer activity kits designed to encourage kids to make the most of their summer through a variety of outdoor activities. The kit includes a journal, packed with lots of ideas and things to do as well as stickers to place next to each activity as they are completed. The kits are free and geared to kids 5 to 12. To request a kit, email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org and when you receive your confirmation, you can pick up your kit at Carver Memorial Library.
Bubble blowing party!
What could be fun that a bubble party?! At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 (rain date July 19), Carver Memorial Library is having a party and everyone is invited for hula hoops, games, music and, of course, bubbles!
Give and Take Shed is open
Carver Memorial Library at 12 Union St. is the location of the Searsport Give and Take Produce Shed. Home gardeners can leave extra produce and anyone, even if you did not leave anything, can take some home at no cost. Please leave only produce you have grown yourself, not purchased at a store. Produce must be edible and not badly bruised or rotting. Please do not leave meat, eggs, cash, clothing or other household items. Thanks for sharing!
Evening walking tours
On the evenings of Thursdays, July 20 and 27, at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., there will be walking tours on the Penobscot Marine Museum grounds. The theme will be “They Did it in Petticoats: Searsport Women’s History.” Often the women who contributed to Searsport’s rich 19th century history were forgotten. You’ll hear some stories from that time on this tour. Tickets are $8 per person in advance with preregistration or $10 per person at the door. To register, visit https://penobscotmarinemuseum.org/events-list/.
Searsport Grandmothers
Penny McGown, lifelong resident of Searsport, has put together a unique collection of reminisces of various Searsport grandmothers. She started with her own and then began interviewing others in town to learn some of their history.
All born in Searsport in the mid to late 1800s, some were daughters of sea captains, or farmers, or railroad workers or businessmen. All were independent women whose contributions to the Searsport community were noteworthy.
They are names you would probably recognize, like Calderwood, Knox, Murphy, Blanchard, Black and Pendleton. Their stories have been recorded on discs available at Carver Library or for sale for $15 through Penny McGown at charmstrings14@gmail.com.