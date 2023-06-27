Well, here we are just days from the Fourth of July, 2023!
'Ripped from the Headlines'
To start off the festivities, on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 29, the Penobscot Marine Museum will present “Ripped from the Headlines,” which features costumed storytellers who relate real stories from headlines in the past and bring them to life. They will be taken from articles such as “Suspicious Tourists Hove-to at Searsport” or “Dude Crews Sail in Penobscot Bay.” Admission to this event is $10 per person or $8 per person in advance. Contact Jeana at jganskop@pmm-maine.org for more information.
Art Walk
There will be an Art Walk on Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You might have noticed we have three new galleries in Searsport, the Parsonage on Elm Street, Side Street Gallery on Mt. Ephraim Road and Bella on East Main Street, but also art is and will be displayed at Trove and Hey Sailor restaurant on Main Street. So, come on out. Did someone say there might be wine and cheese involved?
Parade and fireworks
And yes, there will be a Fourth of July Parade starting at Norris Street and traveling up Main Street to the Fire Station at 11 a.m. with floats and lots of community groups participating. There will be lots of community groups represented on the sidewalk, as well, not to mention goodies put out by the Methodist Church!
The usual fireworks will be set off from a barge so as not to disturb nesting birds. They should be able to be seen from Mosman Park as well as from most places on the shoreline.
Penobscot Marine Museum will have free admission all day on the Fourth and if you are there between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., visitors can participate in traditional activities such as croquet, bean bag toss and children’s crafts on the museum crescent. The museum asks that visitors start at the Visitors Center at 40 E. Main St.
Volunteers needed
Carver Memorial Library is working on having a “Share Shed” for home grown vegetables. They are asking for volunteers to help check on the shed and cooler regularly, hopefully daily, and remove expiring produce. This program runs through the autumn harvest and then packs up for winter.
Carver Library is partnering with the Penobscot Marine Museum to make a float for the parade with a boat. Decorating will be on Wednesday, June 28. If you’d like to help, get in touch with Jeana at the museum. If you’d just like to march in the parade with us, that would be great, too. Just wear blue, carry a ribbon wand or help “row” the boat!