Community News

Monarch butterfly

A monarch butterfly, one of the many found on Sears Island.

 Photo courtesy of Ashley Megquier

Activities in August at Penobscot Marine Museum include special themed walking tours and a book signing.

On Thursdays, Aug. 3 and 10, Penobscot Marine Museum will be special themed outdoor walking tours at the Penobscot Marine Museum. Aug. 3 will be “The Feds, the Greeks, and Those Delightful Victorians: Searsport Architecture.” And Aug. 10 will be “They did it in Petticoats: Searsport Women’s History.” If you missed the July tours, this is a perfect time to join in.