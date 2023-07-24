Activities in August at Penobscot Marine Museum include special themed walking tours and a book signing.
On Thursdays, Aug. 3 and 10, Penobscot Marine Museum will be special themed outdoor walking tours at the Penobscot Marine Museum. Aug. 3 will be “The Feds, the Greeks, and Those Delightful Victorians: Searsport Architecture.” And Aug. 10 will be “They did it in Petticoats: Searsport Women’s History.” If you missed the July tours, this is a perfect time to join in.
The tours are offered at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person with preregistration and $10 per person at the door. To register, visit http://penobscotmarinemuseum.org/events-list or call Jeanna at the museum at 207-548-2529.
Also on Aug. 3, in conjunction with Anodyne Book Shop, will be a book signing with author Susan Mara Bregman with the book “Along Route 1: Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.” If you love those paperback history guide books like I do, you won’t miss it!
Children’s art
There will be a children’s collage workshop at Parsonage Gallery on Elm Street with Michael Albert on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 12:15 to 2 p.m. Bring some printed cardboard to use for your art piece!
Men’s Breakfast
First and third Wednesdays at 8 a.m., the Searsport United Methodist Church hosts a men’s breakfast. So even if you have visitors, come ahead and have a hearty start to the day! There is one next week on Aug. 2!
Gospel Supper
And speaking of good eating, the First Congregational Church at 8 Church St. is hosting a Southern Fried Chicken Gospel Supper on Saturday, Aug. 5, beginning at 5 p.m. It will be served indoors this year and will include fried chicken, southern corn with bacon, coleslaw, black-eyed pea salad, biscuits and peach cobbler with ice cream for dessert. The program of Southern Gospel music will begin at 5:30 p.m. featuring several local musicians.
The event is sponsored by the church Missions Committee and a suggested donation of $15 per meal will go to help Searsport residents in need through the Searsport Food Pantry and Belfast Soup Kitchen
Butterfly Walk
On Friday, Aug. 4, there will be a fascinating monarch butterfly walk on Sears Island from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The program will be led by Wesley Hutchins, a wildlife ecology student from UMaine. During the walk, participants will observe the milkweed patch where the causeway meets the island and make their way to the field of milkweed along the Homestead Trail, looking for monarch caterpillars and butterflies in various stages.
The program is geared for adults, but interested children are welcome to attend. Participants must preregister by email to outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. Registration is complete with a confirmation email.