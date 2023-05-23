Community News

Side Street Gallery

Beth Berman is getting ready for her grand opening for Side Street Gallery on May 27 on Mt. Ephraim Road.

 Photo by Lin Calista

SEARSPORT — I hope you will have a pleasant and meaningful Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is observed this year on Monday, May 29. There will be a parade in Searsport that will start at 9 a.m. at the Public Safety Building, stop at the Memorial Park, then proceed to Mosman Park for a brief ceremony and wreath laying. Come out and remember our fallen heroes.

Art is blooming in Searsport

Searsport town columnist

Lin Calista writes about events and happenings in Searsport for The Republican Journal. You can reach Lin at searsportnews@gmail.com or 441-7810.

