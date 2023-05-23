SEARSPORT — I hope you will have a pleasant and meaningful Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is observed this year on Monday, May 29. There will be a parade in Searsport that will start at 9 a.m. at the Public Safety Building, stop at the Memorial Park, then proceed to Mosman Park for a brief ceremony and wreath laying. Come out and remember our fallen heroes.
Art is blooming in Searsport
There are two new art galleries opening up this summer. On Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a unique art gallery will open in Searsport. Beth Berman, who is known primarily as a textile artist, is exhibiting her paintings of Searsport at night. Beth walks her dogs in the evening hours and observes the shadows and the night sky juxtaposed against the angles of the Searsport rooflines for unusual views of Searsport. Your home might be part of these neighborhood scenes! Side Street Gallery is located at 17 Mt. Ephraim Road, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May to October.
Bella Weidner Art at 31 E. Main St. is open on Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Parsonage Gallery of Contemporary Art at 8 Elm St. is hosting an interesting exhibit of Summer J. Hart opening May 19 entitled “Out in May Back by October.” The works feature newsprint salvaged from the East Millinocket paper mill and remind us of the spring-to-fall process of the river drives as they moved thousands of trees down river to the paper mill.
If your business or organization has something you’d like the community to know about, please send a brief paragraph to searsportnews@gmail.com.