Lots of things happening in May in Searsport!
Benefit yard sale
There will be a benefit yard sale at the Searsport Historical Society building (Crary-Carlin-Coleman House) grounds on Sears Island Road on Saturday, May 13, starting at 8 a.m. Proceeds will go to the Women’s Fellowship at the First Congregational Church. There should be all kinds of goodies to pick through there!
Suppertime
In the evening of Saturday, May 13, there will be a eat-in or takeout turkey supper at the Searsport United Methodist Church on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m. They are requesting a $12 donation per person. Always a good meal!
Don’t forget the Men’s Breakfast on the first and third Wednesdays. The next one will be on the 17th at 8 a.m. All men are welcome to enjoy a hearty breakfast and good conversation!
Outdoor movie time
In tandem with the Penobscot Marine Museum, the Recreation Department is going to erect a movie screen in Mosman Park on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. To get in the mood for an exciting sea adventure, we’ll be entertained with some sea chanties. At 8 p.m. the movie “Around Cape Horn” will be shown. Don’t forget your blankets and lawn chairs, as well as a bit of bug spray, just in case! Rain date is May 19.
Recycling food scraps comes to Searsport
The Recycling Committee has recruited Scrap Dogs to help recycle our food waste. You can sign up on the Scrap Dogs Community Compost website at https://accounts.scrapdogscompost.com/form/drop off/.
Here’s how it works: First sign up for your drop-off location (Searsport transfer station) on the Scrap Dogs website. Then you pick up your first 5-gallon bucket at the Searsport transfer station during regular hours. You fill your tightly lidded bucket with your food scraps, and take the bucket back to the transfer station and trade it for a clean bucket. The cost is $18 for every four-week period and a one-time $10 bucket cost fee.
By collecting and composting food waste, we reduce material sent to the landfills plus capture soil nutrients to promote local food production. If you sign up before May 30, you’ll receive 10 FREE trash bag stickers at the Town Office as a thank-you for supporting this project!
At the library
Tuesday, May 16, at 3 p.m. is Teens Create at Carver Memorial Library. Fun activities for teens and preteens ages 12 to 19.
Stuffed animal sleepover
On Friday, May 19, the library invites your cuddly friends to a sleepover at the library! What fun! What kind of trouble could they get into overnight?! Librarians will take photos to share with your family.