As the portion of Route 1 from Mortland Road to Black Road South is now paved, and work seems to be winding down as the drainage grates are unveiled, the attention of road work starts to be at the other end of town.
Traffic seems just about normal on East Main Street, and will be much more normal when DOT stops its work and eliminates the detour in about a month and a half. Almost there!
Mosman Park Yard Sale
On Saturday morning, Aug. 26, at 8:30 a.m., folks will be setting up their tables, car trunks, and blankets for a giant yard sale at Mosman Park. Space is free, but donations to the Mosman Park Association for help with park maintenance are welcome. If you’d like to participate, just come ahead with your household goods, no reservation is necessary.
Events Committee
Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m., the Events Committee will meet at Union Hall for a workshop. They will be making plans for Fling Into Fall and any other upcoming events in town. All are welcome.
Fidium ribbon-cutting
Fidium Fiber Optics will be welcoming Searsport as a “Gig Town” as it celebrates computer service town-wide at a ribbon-cutting at Union Hall Thursday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m. Fidium is offering a computer hookup to anyone with a house and a driveway for $35 the first year. For more information, see the town of Searsport website.
Carver Memorial Library happeningsSpice Club has a new spice to experiment with.
Mondays there is Tai Chi at 4 p.m. on the lawn.
Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. is Crafternoon. Bring your project and share ideas!
Fridays at 10:30 a.m. is Storytime with Miss Rhonda and her guitar.
Reminder: the library will be closed Labor Day, Sept. 4.