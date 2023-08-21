Community News

As the portion of Route 1 from Mortland Road to Black Road South is now paved, and work seems to be winding down as the drainage grates are unveiled, the attention of road work starts to be at the other end of town.

Traffic seems just about normal on East Main Street, and will be much more normal when DOT stops its work and eliminates the detour in about a month and a half. Almost there!

