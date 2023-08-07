Road construction continues apace outside my house. They're making progress!
Turkey Supper Time!
The 12th is the second Saturday of the month, which means the Methodist Church on Main Street will be serving its popular turkey supper eat in or take out from 4 to 6 p.m. Always save room for the homemade pies! Donation is $12 per person.
Music, music, music
On Sunday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m., the Maine Friends of Music will be performing with the piano, harpsichord, bassoon, and flute with soloist, Mary Sullivan at the First Congregational Church at 8 Church St. They’ve been making music for 20 years, so it should be quite an entertaining show!
Aug. 16 is Senior Day!
Senior Day will be celebrated at the Community Center on Prospect Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, with a free luncheon and Beano with prizes. Also, there will be several informational vendors of special interest to seniors, such as WCAP and Window Dressers. Someone will be there to take blood pressures as well. Seniors can look forward to gathering every third Wednesday of the month at the Community Center for lunch, Beano and good conversation.
Mosman Park walkway
The Mosman Park Association has been working on building a walkway around the perimeter of the park. It will be over 1,100 feet long and 5 feet wide and have a smooth surface of compacted crusher dust that will be manageable for wheelchairs and walkers. The town will use the 12 inches of dirt excavated to level the soccer and baseball fields. Mosman Park continues to be hub of recreation for Searsport. The Friends of Mosman Park is seeking grants from several foundations, as the cost is $44,000. If you would like to contribute to this project, you can send a check to Mosman Memorial Park Association, P.O. Box 12, Searsport, ME 04974.
The annual Mosman Park Association meeting is on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Picnic Pavillion. If it’s raining, it will be held at Union Hall. All are welcome.
Fidium is here!
The folks at Fidium High Speed Wireless are just about finished with their town-wide hookup and are working to connect homeowners to the system. The service is $35 for the first year for 50 mbps ($55 after that) for internet, TV streaming, and landline-type phone use through the internet. There is 2-gigabit service available, if needed. If you would like to sign up, you can get more information at searsport.maine.gov or call 844-434-3486. There will be a formal ribbon-cutting celebration at Union Hall on Aug. 31.
Shellback Dinghy raffle ends Aug. 15
We are down to the last few says to enter the raffle for the Shellback Dinghy built by students at Searsport High School. It is a design by Joel White, 11 feet, 2 inches long; 4 feet, 5 inches wide, and it comes with a sail. The drawing will be on Aug. 15. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased at the Penobscot Marine Museum admissions desk at 40 E. Main St. Good Luck!
If you’re cleaning out…
The Mosman Park Association is having its annual yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 8:30 a.m. Bring your table, tent, or sell out of your trunk. The space is free, but donations to the maintenance fund are always welcome.
Carver Library is having its second Craft Stash Sale on Saturday, Sept. 16. If you have extra fabric, yarn and sewing notions to donate, please bring them to the library by Friday, Sept. 1. They could also use some clean plastic tote bins, as well as clean paper and plastic grocery bags.
Carver Library is also looking for chess sets to get a chess club started. Would you be interested in helping to instruct some eager chess players?