September is flying by fast and now almost over?! Here is what is happening in the last week of the month.
Art exhibit
The Parsonage Gallery of Contemporary Art at 8 Elm St. is sponsoring an exhibition “From Branch to Midrash” by artist Asherah Cinnamon. Starting Sept. 23 and running through Oct. 22, the artwork explores healing through art and nature, drawing on her experiences growing up as a child of Holocaust survivors. There will be a reception on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Nautical knots
At Penobscot Marine Museum, 2 Church St., on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and every Wednesday through Oct. 11, at 3 p.m., teens will gather to make the very popular friendship bracelets and sailor knot key chains. There are a variety of materials and instructions for both. There is a $5 fee, but well worth it!
Play a role
On Saturday, Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m., PMM is looking for volunteers to portray the spirits of historic sailors, sea captains and their families at the outdoor Oct. 13 Twilight Tours. Memorize a script or improvise your own. You can have fun with it or you make it creepy when you share tragic stories of those who went to sea from Searsport.
Sears Island Walk
A fern is just a fern, right? Hold on, hikers, but not so! Join Maine Master Naturalist Karen Johnson on a leisurely exploration of the ferns on Sears Island and learn some of the ecology and field identification. The walk is on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. The event is free.
Meet at the picnic tables just beyond the island gate and bring a snack, water and insect repellant. Dress for a walk in the woods. Please, no pets. In the event of light rain, the walk will continue with umbrellas, but if there is a steady rain, the program will move to Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. For more information and updates, visit friendsofsearsisland.org.
At Carver Memorial Library
Sept. 26 and every fourth Tuesday through Nov. 28, kids are invited to participate in a variety of art projects at the library. This program is intended for ages 8 and up, it is free, and all are welcome to attend.
At Mermaid Plaza
Musicians, come ahead and join the group of Searsport music makers every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.