I’m sure, by now, you have experienced the construction maze on Route 1 through Searsport. It certainly is the quagmire it promised to be, but the results will be worth it in the end; and, in all fairness, Gordon Construction has done its best to make traffic passable. That’s the good news.
The bad news is that the construction mess will continue through October and resume next spring. To monitor road construction updates, you can go to searsport.maine.gov.
Historical Society headquarters opens
If you’ve never had a tour of the Searsport Historical Society’s Crary/Carlin/Coleman house on Sears Island Road, you’ve been missing out on a piece of Searsport’s considerable history. Take a peek in the barn to see the old fire equipment from Barney Hose Company! The home will be open every Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., July through September.
Lobstering Women
On Thursday, July 27, Penobscot Marine Museum and the Anodyne Book Shop will host Belfast artist and author Susan Tobey White for a signing of her new book, “Lobstering Women of Maine: Paintings and Stories of Women and Girls Who Fish the Maine Coast,” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Museum Store at 40 E. Main St.
You might remember the exhibit of Susan’s unique painting series of local lobstering women a few years back; well, here they are with the narratives in book form. A real keeper for the Maine history enthusiast.
Library news
Wow, there’s always a lot happening at Carver Memorial Library these days! On Monday, July 24, at 3 p.m., a group can gather to make kindness cards to share with residents at Bayview Manor Nursing Home. Ages 5 and up are welcome.
Summer story times are always on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. outside under the tent, weather and traffic permitting. “All you Need is Love” is the theme on July 21, “Animal Families“ on July 28 and “Tide Pool Friends” with Jeanna and Mr. Ropes from Penobscot Marine Museum on Aug. 4.
Come make a paper art square for the community collaborative art quilt celebrating the theme, “All Together Now.” Pick up a free template at the library.
The Summer School Supply Drive will soon be winding down on July 29. Bring pencils, paper, markers, etc., to the library to be shared with Waldo County students for a good start for the next school year! This is a project in partnership with Searsport Pay It Forward for Kids.
If you are cleaning out and simplifying this summer, the library could use chess sets for the booming Chess Club, cereal and similar clean cardboard food packaging for upcoming collage art event, and donations for the fall fabric and yarn Stash Sale. If you’d just like to help on one of these events, please let Sue McClintok know!
Events Committee
Fall will be here before you know it and the Events Committee is already busy putting together plans for Fling into Fall on the weekend of Oct. 5 and 6. Carved pumpkins and the scarecrows will be back on the Crescent with some considerable cash prizes awarded!
There will be music and dance on Friday night, a parade on Saturday, Touch-a-Truck, crafts, food vendors, chowder, a bounce house and a supper at the Congregational Church — and that is just the beginning!
If you’d like to get involved, their next workshop will be on Wednesday, July 26, at 2 p.m. at Union Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend.