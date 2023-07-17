Community News

I’m sure, by now, you have experienced the construction maze on Route 1 through Searsport. It certainly is the quagmire it promised to be, but the results will be worth it in the end; and, in all fairness, Gordon Construction has done its best to make traffic passable. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that the construction mess will continue through October and resume next spring. To monitor road construction updates, you can go to searsport.maine.gov.

