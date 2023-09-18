Searsport Town Office closed today Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Updated Sep 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEARSPORT — Because of staff illness, the Town Office will not be open today.Please remember that many of the operations of the office (re-registration, bill pay, etc.) can be done using links from the town website at searsport.maine.gov."We are sorry for this inconvenience and hope to be back to normal operations tomorrow," Town Manager James Gillway said in the announcement. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs Breakwater Design & Build Inc. Let’s talk home elevators! Decora Is Here! Breakwater Design & Build, Inc. is growing our team! Breakwater Design & Build, Inc. Breakwater Design & Build, Inc. transformed this beautiful ocean front home! More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers Closed Saturday Due to Hurricane Lee Open this week, closed beginning of next! KALETA & SUPER YAMBA BAND – September 22 Live at the Strand Theatre Maine Made Gift Store in Rockport Open this week, closed part of next week! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists