Community News

Bobolink

UNITY — Sebasticook Regional Land Trust announced that it has been awarded a grant through Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative.

The $5,000 grant from the initiative’s Small Grant Program supports a project to protect Bobolinks and other grassland birds by enhancing habitat at SRLT’s Richardson Memorial Preserve in Unity and educational outreach in partnership with Somerset County NRCS AgAllies program.