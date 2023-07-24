UNITY — Sebasticook Regional Land Trust announced that it has been awarded a grant through Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative.
The $5,000 grant from the initiative’s Small Grant Program supports a project to protect Bobolinks and other grassland birds by enhancing habitat at SRLT’s Richardson Memorial Preserve in Unity and educational outreach in partnership with Somerset County NRCS AgAllies program.
The project is unique in that it will proceed on fields contaminated with PFAS, which means the property is no longer available for use as productive farmland.
SRLT, a nonprofit conservation organization, works with AgAllies, local farmers, and others to improve field management for grassland birds, which are among our fastest-declining groups of birds in North America.
Grassland birds most in need of conservation — including Bobolink, Savanah Sparrows, and Eastern Meadowlark — require a sizable acreage of open fields. In December 2021, the agricultural fields on the Richardson Preserve were found to be contaminated with PFAS, and SRLT’s partnership with local farmers had to end.
With the support of this grant, SRLT plans to maintain early successional stage grassland habitat at the preserve, promote citizen science with ongoing eBird monitoring to assess numbers of Bobolink, produce educational materials for public use, offer grassland bird-focused events, and collaborate on research investigating PFAS effects on natural communities while exploring mitigation of PFAS effects through encouraging new technologies.
“Grassland birds are among the fastest-declining bird groups in the Northeast. Over the last 50 years most have seen major losses across New England,” said Tom Aversa, chair of the SRLT board of directors. “Bobolink have declined by as much as 75%, and more than 95% of meadowlarks have disappeared from our meadows. This grant from Cornell Lab of Ornithology allows us to advance management to benefit grassland birds while advancing efforts to understand how we can best utilize fields impacted by historic use of PFAS-contaminated fertilizer.”
Laura Suomi-Lecker, technical director for the Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District and manager of AgAllies, said, “...We have been working with SRLT on grassland bird management since 2018 and are looking forward to building on that relationship as they enhance grassland bird habitat and outreach at Richardson Preserve and throughout the community.”
The Ag Allies program — a formal collaboration with Cornell’s Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative — helps farmers and landowners conserve nesting habitat for grassland birds by working one-on-one with each participant to find best-fit practices that support both the farms and the birds.
The Sebasticook Regional Land Trust is a membership-supported conservation group working to conserve and restore the Sebasticook River Watershed in Central Maine. SRLT focuses on land conservation, habitat restoration and environmental education, working with landowners to help them voluntarily protect their land for future generations. Since 2004, the SRLT and its landowner partners have ensured the permanent protection of nearly 4,000 acres of wild and working lands.
The Cornell Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative provides bird-related resources, tools, partnership, and funding opportunities to advance the pace and impact of land trusts’ protection and stewardship efforts through birds. This program provides grant funding to facilitate high priority, bird-focused conservation projects that develop mutually beneficial collaborations between land trusts and the bird community, and to help build the capacity of land trusts to meet their conservation goals and achieve strategic bird conservation on private lands. For more information, contact Sara Barker at sb65@cornell.edu.