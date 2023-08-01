Community News

BELFAST — At the 1849 home of Judy and David Bond in Belfast, hollyhocks, phlox and daisies are just some of the heirloom plants that evoke the grace and charm of a 19th-century English cottage garden.

The public is invited to tour the Bonds’ garden at 15 Congress St. Saturday, Aug. 5, during the Belfast Garden Club’s summer event series, Open Garden Days. Their garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is $5, helping support the club’s public service projects throughout the year. It is the seventh of nine private gardens the club is showcasing on Saturdays through August 19.