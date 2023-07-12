BELFAST — Nothing says summer in Maine more than barbecues, lobster bakes, outdoor activities, family and community.
All were on display this weekend in Belfast. Despite a pesky marine layer that took only occasional breaks, residents and visitors alike descended on the city.
Most of the action took place on the southern end of Northport Avenue.
The Waldo County Shrine Club put on a drive-thru chicken barbecue on July 8. Using the semicircular driveway that fronts the club on Northport Avenue, patrons drove up, picked up their meals, and drove away. Many of those patrons could be seen at Wales and Steamboat parks, enjoying their chicken.
The drive-thru barbecue, a product of the pandemic, has been held for the past two years. The Shriners found the drive-thru system works well. It’s quite popular with patrons. Cars were lined up in the Shriners’ front driveway well before the barbecue opened.
For those who don’t like chicken, there were other options just across the street.
At City Park, also on July 8, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary hosted a lobster and clam bake along the shore. Auxiliary Secretary/Treasurer and Fundraising Chair Connie Bragdon says the event served two purposes.
“It’s a way to raise money for the veterans in Waldo County," Bragdon said. “It also brings the community out.”
In the past, the VFW Auxiliary tried a silent auction and raffle as a fundraiser. Based on advance ticket sales, the lobster and clam bake may be back next year.
“Ticket sales have been great,” Bragdon said, “especially the last four days. We’re really happy with that.”
That same day City Park was a hub of activity. Tennis courts were full, as were the pickleball courts. Over at pickleball, a crowd gathered to watch a competitive doubles match.
Just a few hundred feet away, Calijo Inglenook helped her sister Juniper and mom, Ash, set up Calijo’s birthday party. As guests began arriving, several family picnics (many featuring chicken or lobster) could be seen throughout the park.
This weekend in Belfast was just a taste of what’s coming in the next few months in Waldo County.