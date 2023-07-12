Community News

Waldo County Shrine Club drive-thru chicken barbecue

With hungry patrons line up for a taste, chicken is readied for the drive-thru barbecue hosted by the Waldo County Shrine Club on July 8. 

 By Jim Leonard

BELFAST — Nothing says summer in Maine more than barbecues, lobster bakes, outdoor activities, family and community.

All were on display this weekend in Belfast. Despite a pesky marine layer that took only occasional breaks, residents and visitors alike descended on the city.

VFW Ladies Auxiliary lobster and clam bake

VFW Secretary/Treasurer Connie Bragdon, left, and Jude Gilbert show off a few of the stars at the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Lobster and Clam Bake at City Park on July 8. 
Pickleball at City Park

On July 8, this crowd gathered at City Park to watch a spirited pickleball doubles match. 
Birthday party at City Park

Calijo Inglenook, middle, helps her sister Juniper, left, and her mother, Ash, set up for Cali's birthday party at City Park on July 8. 