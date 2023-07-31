August has entered with lots of hot weather, which is even hotter in places like Arizona and Texas. Now we are expecting thunderstorms on these super hot days for Maine. The ocean temperatures near the Florida Keys are reported to be over 100 degrees. But this, too, shall pass and next week our temperatures are supposed to be back in the 70s.
The house on Route 1 that is falling down was on the TV news recently and continues to be a landmark of dubious popularity. It was the Capt. Joseph Park House and a photo of it shows it was once a beautiful home. Recently, it has been a stop for vacationers taking pictures as a joke for their future home in Maine.
Our town also has two big beautiful homes that look unlived-in but are being maintained, at least on the outside. We can hope that someone will decide that that is their dream home and want to live in them.
Community Library
Don’t forget that the “All Together Now” program for children is ongoing on Tuesday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Coming up soon on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the annual Pie and Art Festival, so be sure to put that on your calendar.
Sandy Point Community Center
There will be a Pie Palooza public supper held on Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the lower level of the Town Office. There will be savory and sweet pies of all kinds. The club will be holding an Open Mic+ on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The Open Mic+ event, featuring the Loose Cannon Jug Band, will be held at the Congregational Church of Sandy Point beginning at 7 p.m. The first hour will be an opportunity for the public to share their talents. The Jug Band will be performing during the second hour. All proceeds from these events will benefit the Sandy Point Community Club's building fund.
Town Office
Recycling dates for August will be Thursdays, Aug. 10 and 24. Bingo is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the lower level of the Town Hall.
There will be an open house at the Searsport Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. to come and meet your teachers, see your classroom and tour the school.
Quote of the week
“You have succeeded in life when all you really want is only what you really need.” — Vernon Howard