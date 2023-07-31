Community News

August has entered with lots of hot weather, which is even hotter in places like Arizona and Texas. Now we are expecting thunderstorms on these super hot days for Maine. The ocean temperatures near the Florida Keys are reported to be over 100 degrees. But this, too, shall pass and next week our temperatures are supposed to be back in the 70s.

The house on Route 1 that is falling down was on the TV news recently and continues to be a landmark of dubious popularity. It was the Capt. Joseph Park House and a photo of it shows it was once a beautiful home. Recently, it has been a stop for vacationers taking pictures as a joke for their future home in Maine.

