Summer 2023 continues to be one of opposites with some sunny lovely days and some gray cloudy cool days. We did not get to see the Perseid meteor showers because of clouds and fog. Almost every Sunday this summer it has rained or been foggy.
Fish are jumping at sunset in the harbor with seals in hot pursuit. The seals stick their head up and then, serpent-like, dive back underwater -- and then the fish come flying up. The ospreys fly by with their successful catch clutched in their talons to take back to the nest.
Hummingbirds are back at the feeders fighting each other off before they make the long trek down to Central America. Mustard-colored warblers and bright yellow goldfinches fly by in flashes of color. Soon there will be early flashes of red leaves on the maples to signal changing of the seasons.
The first day of fall is Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2:50 a.m. so there are still a few more weeks of summer to enjoy.
School opens
Open House for students K-12 is from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. First day for students K-5, Grade 6 and Grade 9 is Wednesday, Aug. 30, which is also an early release day, dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, is the first day of school for all K-12 students. On Monday, Sept. 4, schools are closed for Labor Day, reopening Sept. 5.
Town Office
The Town Office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day. Recycling is Thursday, Aug. 24, and E-waste Day is Saturday, Aug. 26.
Nomination papers for the vacant Select Board position are available at the Town Office and must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Community Library
The annual Great Event and Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard Sale spaces are $30 and may be reserved by visiting the library during open hours. This is always a great way to sell your unwanted things so reserve your table. Also, the library takes donations for its support.
Sympathy
Condolences to the family and friends of Barbara Worster Shankel, who used to run Just Barb’s Restaurant in town, who passed away on Aug. 8. Services will be held at the Bradley Family Church at 79 Highland St., Bradley, on Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. She was always such a friendly presence at Just Barb’s.
New owner of TowBoatUS Castine
Former Select Board member Darren Shute, who has been a lobsterman for the last 25 years, purchased TowBoatUS Castine last month from the estate of Capt. Bill Stevenson, the previous owner, who tragically died in a car crash last October.
Darren's wife, Penni, has joined him to oversee operations, and Capt. Dick Horan, who has been operating TowBoatUS Castine’s 26-foot response vessel, is staying with the company as port captain.
Darren also was an electrician/supervisor at the Verso paper mill in Bucksport for 35 years. The mill shut down in 2014.
Now based at Stockton Harbor, the TowBoatUS Castine response vessel provides provides towing, ungrounding, prop disentanglement, battery jumps and fuel drop-off services up to 25 miles offshore.
Local notes
Milkroom Farm Stand and Crafts has lots of fresh produce along with a variety of other items for sale.
Have to Have it has a variety of antiques, primitives, vintage, retro home decor and collectibles for sale, so stop by and check it out on Main Street.
Just Barb’s is advertising lobster specials and prime rib on Friday nights.
Thought for the week
“If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” — Dalai Lama