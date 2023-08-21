Community News

Stockton Harbor Sunset

Sunset over Stockton Harbor.

 Photo by Ellen Holland

Summer 2023 continues to be one of opposites with some sunny lovely days and some gray cloudy cool days. We did not get to see the Perseid meteor showers because of clouds and fog. Almost every Sunday this summer it has rained or been foggy.

Fish are jumping at sunset in the harbor with seals in hot pursuit. The seals stick their head up and then, serpent-like, dive back underwater -- and then the fish come flying up. The ospreys fly by with their successful catch clutched in their talons to take back to the nest.

Tags

Recommended for you