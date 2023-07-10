The Fourth of July parade was held in Searsport with all of Stockton Springs’ Fire Department and Ambulance vehicles represented. Members of Jerry Dobbins American Legion Post led the way, carrying the flag. The street was packed with many young families, which was great to see.
Unfortunately, because of weather and other conditions, the evening fireworks were postponed. Construction on Route 1 in Searsport is ongoing with many trees cut down and large pipes being installed.
My favorite activity in July is always watching the Tour de France (on USA channel) with its 22 teams of bike riders competing. They started in Spain this year before heading into France and the final race into Paris on July 23 after 21 stages of racing.
Riders come from all over the world and the logistics of the race are amazing. The countryside they race through is absolutely gorgeous, with fields of sunflowers and old castles. I always root for the Americans, who got a terrible reputation after the Lance Armstrong cheating scandal.
Sailing Center
Stockton Harbor Sailing Center's youth sailing program has space left for kids. It is a donation-only program and every child is welcome, no questions asked whether they can pay something or not. (The suggested value donation is $250 a week.)
They have two weeks to choose from this summer, July 17-21 and July 24-28. Kids ages 6 to 10 (11-year-olds can join this group as well) go from 9 a.m. to noon and kids 11 to 18 go from 1 to 4 p.m. Their website (sailstockton.org) has more information and forms. Email them at info@sailstockton.net if you have any questions.
Also, there is information on their Women on the Water Program created for women to learn to sail along with other women. Please check that out as well.
Sandy Point Congregational Church
"Rise Up Singing", a campfire/s’more, gospel and oldies singalong, will be held on Thursday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m. on Sandy Point Beach in Stockton Springs. This is an ongoing campfire scheduled for every other Thursday, July 13 and 27 and Aug. 10 and 24. Pastor Steve Alspach will lead the singing. Bring your own chairs. Call (207) 505-6886 for details or bad weather change in location.
Wildlife photographer presentation
On Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m., wildlife photographer and author Judith Hain will speak at Stockton Springs Community Library about her book, "Other Lives, Sacred Places," and the travels that inspired it. She will also present images of her stunning wildlife photography.
Yacht Club
The yacht club is having a sail/drive to the Holbrook Sanctuary on Friday, July 22, for an overnight. There will be a cookout next day at noon at the picnic area on the eastern beach. Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks will be provided. Please bring salads and desserts. Membership in the club is $100 per family. Please contact Jim Davis at 266-4996 or Al Robbins at 356-7457 for more information.
Community Builders
The street dance is scheduled for Friday, July 28, 7-10 p.m., with the Treble Makers. Harbor Days will be on July 29 with lots of fun activities for everyone at the harbor. More details to follow.