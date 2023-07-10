Community News

The Fourth of July parade was held in Searsport with all of Stockton Springs’ Fire Department and Ambulance vehicles represented. Members of Jerry Dobbins American Legion Post led the way, carrying the flag. The street was packed with many young families, which was great to see.

Unfortunately, because of weather and other conditions, the evening fireworks were postponed. Construction on Route 1 in Searsport is ongoing with many trees cut down and large pipes being installed.

Tags

Recommended for you