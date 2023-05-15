The early colors of spring are just gorgeous with all the trees sporting the palest of greens and pinks with their brand new leaves. Daffodils are starting to fade, while tulips are beginning to bloom with all of the various tulip colors. The red tulips really stand out in local yards.
People are reporting the first sightings of hummingbirds at their feeders. And the weather has finally turned warmer! Townspeople are out mowing their lawns and raking up the old leaves.
Here's what's happening around town.
Town Office
Tai chi is offered every Tuesday and Friday mornings at Stockton Harbor now that the weather is good. Sessions start at 9:30 a.m. both days. Special thanks to teachers Dean Anderson and Bill Philbrick for their excellent leadership.
If you are not already a member of the Stockton Springs Tai Chi group and would like to join, please call the library at 567-4147 to register.
Select Board meetings continue on Mondays, May 8 and 22 at 8 a.m.
And don't forget that the Spring Cleanup Day is Saturday, May 20, at 7 a.m. — so get your big items that are hard to get rid of out by the curb.
The office will be closed on Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.
RSU 20
Wednesday, May 17, is an early release day. Graduation day is Thursday, June 8, and the last day of school is Tuesday, June 13. Lots of baseball and softball being played now — get out and enjoy a game!
The Hichborn Restaurant will open on Thursday, May 25, after a week’s delay. Make a reservation for this special place in Stockton Springs!
The shop at Fern Valley Farmstead is open on Green Valley Road. They have a greenhouse and offer gardening services as well. Their website is fernvalleyfarmstead.com.
Penobscot Marine Museum celebrates the opening of the 2023 season with a reception for two of its new exhibits, "Working the Sea" and "In Extremis." The reception will be held on Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Cadillac Mountain Road to the summit in Acadia has reopened for the summer. Reservations are not required until May 24.
Thought for the week
“Life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit.” — Khalil Gibran