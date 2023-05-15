Community News

The early colors of spring are just gorgeous with all the trees sporting the palest of greens and pinks with their brand new leaves. Daffodils are starting to fade, while tulips are beginning to bloom with all of the various tulip colors. The red tulips really stand out in local yards.

People are reporting the first sightings of hummingbirds at their feeders. And the weather has finally turned warmer! Townspeople are out mowing their lawns and raking up the old leaves.

Stockton Springs town columnist

Ellen Holland writes about events and happenings in Stockton Springs for The Republican Journal. You can reach Ellen at ezachary18@gmail.com or 567-8067.

