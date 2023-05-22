Community News

Spring is busting out all over town!

All the flowering trees are in full bloom now and beautiful. Lots of pink, dark cherry and white trees are in full flower. Leaves on the trees have changed from a pale green to the deeper green of summer. The hummingbirds are battling it out over my feeders — it seems they are very territorial. Apple trees are blooming all over Cape Jellison.

Tags

Stockton Springs town columnist

Ellen Holland writes about events and happenings in Stockton Springs for The Republican Journal. You can reach Ellen at ezachary18@gmail.com or 567-8067.

Recommended for you