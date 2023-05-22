All the flowering trees are in full bloom now and beautiful. Lots of pink, dark cherry and white trees are in full flower. Leaves on the trees have changed from a pale green to the deeper green of summer. The hummingbirds are battling it out over my feeders — it seems they are very territorial. Apple trees are blooming all over Cape Jellison.
Last Thursday morning, temperatures dipped to near freezing with 38 here on the Cape. The forsythia never bloomed other than the lowest branches as it was damaged by the warming and freezing patterns.
Lobster boats are starting to go out loaded with traps and some additional sailboats are in the harbor now.
Memorial Day
American Legion Post 157's Memorial Day event at Veterans Park will take place around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29. The Legion will be in Searsport at 9 a.m. There will be a ceremony at the Cape Bridge immediately after the Veterans Park gathering.
Community Library
On Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stockton Springs Community Library will host its very popular annual Book, Bake, and Plant Sale at the library on Main Street in Stockton Springs. The library is looking for perennials that you may be divided from your garden as a donation for the sale.
It looks like the library garden has been replanted since it was closed after an invasive weed took it over.
Town Office
The Town Office will be closed on Memorial Day. Recycling is Thursday, May 25.
According to the town website, all fees for the harbor are due by April 30 each year with a $50 late fee if paid after that date. If fees are not paid by May 30, the town takes possession of the mooring, as it is considered abandoned. The list of fees is on the town website under the Harbor Committee heading.
Melissa Thompson is looking for a supplier of Maine-grown steaks, burger, bacon and dairy products for her Milkroom Farm Stand for the summer.
Perry’s is now full of cars for sale again, so I apologize for reporting that they were closed.
Hopefully, more farm stands will open up once the season gets going.
Thought for the week
“Silence is the sleep that nourishes wisdom.” — Francis Bacon