Finally, we have some great summer weather with a bit of heat and sunshine. All the vegetable and flowering plants grew quickly with the addition of some sunshine.
Everything is hopping here in Vacationland. A great place to sit outside for a meal is at Bagaduce Lunch in Penobscot by the reversing falls. They have great fish and chips. Bricks-N-Sticks at the Searsport boat landing is also a great place to grab some food rather than cooking.
Perry’s Lobster Shack in Surry is another place to go for lobster. Warren’s Restaurant in Bucksport has a reasonably priced lobster roll for lunch.
It was sad to hear that Verona Wine and Design in Bucksport will be closing at the end of the season and is for sale. Also, Massimo’s Restaurant Studio Market is also for sale, as he is retiring from the food business but says he will try to open at the end of July or August for a few weekends.
Town Office
Stockton Springs is participating in the Waldo County Give and Take Program and there is a wooden stand at the Town Office Parking lot. People can donate homegrown vegetables or fruit. If you have extra, this is a great way to help out your fellow town residents. There is a cooler there for keeping things fresh if needed.
Do not donate store-bought food or canned goods. So now you know what to do with those extra zucchini!
Community Builders
The Street Dance will be held on Friday, July 28, 7-10 p.m., on Main Street with music by DJ Treble Makers. There will be hot dogs and pizza available.
Harbor Days is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be games, crafts, food, music and boat rides. Bring a picnic lunch or buy food from the Stockton Springs Sailing Center. Donations are appreciated for this event, and according to Marsha Shute, there will be donation jars at the dance and at the harbor during the events.
Congregational Church
Rise Up Singing, a campfire/s’mores, gospel and oldies singalong, will be held Thursday evening, July 27, 6:30 p.m. on Sandy Point Beach in Stockton Springs. Dates in August are Thursdays, the 10th and 24th. Pastor Steve Alspach will lead the singing. Bring your own chairs. Call 207-505-6886 for details or a bad weather change in location.
Community Church
Adventure Camp is scheduled for July 24-28, 10 a.m.-noon, for ages 5 to 12. There will be stories, crafts, snacks and a bounce house. The church is at 20 Church St. Please call 567-7722 for more information.
Cornerstone Church
Family Fun Day is scheduled on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 113 Church St. and there will be games, prizes and food.
Thought for the week
“The traveler sees what he sees, the tourist sees what he has come to see.” — Gilbert K. Chesterton.