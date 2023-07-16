Community News

Finally, we have some great summer weather with a bit of heat and sunshine. All the vegetable and flowering plants grew quickly with the addition of some sunshine.

Everything is hopping here in Vacationland. A great place to sit outside for a meal is at Bagaduce Lunch in Penobscot by the reversing falls. They have great fish and chips. Bricks-N-Sticks at the Searsport boat landing is also a great place to grab some food rather than cooking.

