Community News

Library's Great Event

Volunteers and shoppers mingle at the Stockton Springs Community Library's "Great Event" Sept. 9.

 Photo by Ellen Holland

Hurricane/Tropical Storm Lee is coming as I write this week’s column. Today finally the sun is out and the deck furniture is drying out, which I will bring inside once it’s dry. The winds are supposed be quite strong and the big worry is always whether we will lose power. My water jugs are filled up and my blue ice is frozen to put in a cooler to keep essentials cold.

Maine has not had a hurricane since September 1969 when Hurricane Gerda hit Eastport as a Category 1 storm with winds of 80 mph. I saw that the Zaandam cruise ship is going to go into Eastport to ride out the storm and not go into Bar Harbor. The other cruise ships scheduled to go to Bar Harbor are staying south or one cruise is going to go to Florida and the Bahamas instead of the Bar Harbor and Canada itineraries that are normal in the fall months.

