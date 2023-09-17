Hurricane/Tropical Storm Lee is coming as I write this week’s column. Today finally the sun is out and the deck furniture is drying out, which I will bring inside once it’s dry. The winds are supposed be quite strong and the big worry is always whether we will lose power. My water jugs are filled up and my blue ice is frozen to put in a cooler to keep essentials cold.
Maine has not had a hurricane since September 1969 when Hurricane Gerda hit Eastport as a Category 1 storm with winds of 80 mph. I saw that the Zaandam cruise ship is going to go into Eastport to ride out the storm and not go into Bar Harbor. The other cruise ships scheduled to go to Bar Harbor are staying south or one cruise is going to go to Florida and the Bahamas instead of the Bar Harbor and Canada itineraries that are normal in the fall months.
Maine has not had a shortage of water with all the rain we have had. Every morning the harbor is fogged in, yet the lobster boats are still going out. Some of the trees are starting to show a hint of red and the prediction is that there will be a colorful fall.
September is a terrific month to go for a walk, hike or bike ride so get out and enjoy this weather.
Community Library
As a result of The Great Event Sale, the library made a total of $2,039, with the yard sale making $788 and the bake sale bringing in close to $700. Some events coming in October and November include Halloween and Story Time fun with more information to follow.
Community Builders
The group is sponsoring Trunks for Trick or Treaters on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 5:15 p.m. at the Town Hall. To reserve a spot, please contact them via Facebook at their page or email them at sscommunitybuilders@gmail.com.
If you would like to, you may drop off candy for the event at the Town Hall before the event. Always fun to see the children dressed up for Halloween and so excited! Bingo next month will be on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Searsport Water District
The water company will be temporarily shutting down the water to Cape Jellison within the next few weeks. They are installing new gate valves and bypass hydrants on each side of the railroad tracks. Notices will be delivered to residents prior to the shutdown day and they will also post the date on their Facebook page. They hope to complete their construction work by Nov. 15.
Town Office
Nomination papers for the vacant Select Board seat are available at the Town Office. Completed nomination papers will be due back to the Town Office by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. The Town Office will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 21, for training.
The Milkroom Farm Stand is now selling Mill Pond Honey from here in town in 4-oz. and 16-oz. jars. They are also selling Farm House Coffee, which is roasted in Winterport. There is also an abundance of fresh vegetables at the stand.
The Club Marina and Bar is open Thursday-Sunday down at the harbor for a lovely dining experience or for a lovely drink on the deck.
Thought for the week
“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.” — Rabindranath Tagore