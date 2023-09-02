Community News

My son, Ryan Leahey, and I recently took a short vacation trip to Quebec City. The ride up was uneventful, even though there were many moose crossing signs on the road. Quebec is definitely a French-speaking city and if you reply “Bonjour” to their greeting, they will immediately start speaking rapid fire French back to you. Since my high school lessons are no longer in my brain, I found that saying hello was the key to having them speak in English.

The Old City is full of beautiful old stone buildings and has a lot of history with both English and French occupations. We toured the 22nd Regiment Museum, where they still wear red coats and bear fur hats and perform the changing of the guard ceremony. There were many Canadians from other parts of Canada touring the city as well. And, of course, the food is excellent but I would pay more attention to the reviews on the internet to choose where to eat. And on our last day, I went to buy an almond croissant and the store was out of them. C’est la vie, as the French say!

