My son, Ryan Leahey, and I recently took a short vacation trip to Quebec City. The ride up was uneventful, even though there were many moose crossing signs on the road. Quebec is definitely a French-speaking city and if you reply “Bonjour” to their greeting, they will immediately start speaking rapid fire French back to you. Since my high school lessons are no longer in my brain, I found that saying hello was the key to having them speak in English.
The Old City is full of beautiful old stone buildings and has a lot of history with both English and French occupations. We toured the 22nd Regiment Museum, where they still wear red coats and bear fur hats and perform the changing of the guard ceremony. There were many Canadians from other parts of Canada touring the city as well. And, of course, the food is excellent but I would pay more attention to the reviews on the internet to choose where to eat. And on our last day, I went to buy an almond croissant and the store was out of them. C’est la vie, as the French say!
Community Library
Don’t forget that The Great Event is this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a barbecue and live music plus yard sale, bake sale and everything else! The volunteers do such a terrific job and everyone is lucky to have such a vibrant group in Stockton Springs.
Town Office
Tax bills went out in the mail last week and payments for the first half of the year are due on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The total town valuation is $263,450,000. The total budget (school, county, municipal) is divided by the town’s total valuation to determine the mill rate each year. As many of you know, the school is a very large percentage of our tax bill: 65.1% of our taxes. The mill rate is $22.20. Our tax assessor is Amber Poulin, who does an excellent job. The Property Tax Stabilization for Senior Citizens program was repealed by the Maine Legislature on July 6, but it applies to seniors’ tax bills for this year.
Broadband Coalition
According to Ethan Trembley of the 1A Waldo County Broadband Coalition, which is a joint effort of the towns of Stockton Springs, Frankfort, Prospect and Winterport, the four towns are preparing to apply for a grant from the Maine Connectivity Authority next month, in partnership with Direct Communications. If awarded, the grant would result in affordable high-speed broadband service across the four towns. They are currently seeking letters of support from residents and businesses in all four towns to include with the grant application. Everyone can learn more about the project at 1awaldobroadband.com, and can submit letters of support through the website or by emailing 1awaldobroadband@gmail.com. They're hoping to have all letters collected by Sept. 10, so if you support this project, please submit a letter.
Thought for the week
“Language exerts hidden power, like the moon on the tides.” — Rita Mae Brown