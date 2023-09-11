Autumn begins
Autumn officially begins on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2:49 a.m. The autumnal equinox is when the sun is directly above the equator, dividing night and day into equal parts.
September temperatures are generally in the low 70s or high 60s, which slide lower as we get into October and November. It’s pumpkin and apple picking season with summer gardens winding down.
Fall is a still a great time to take a hike, and in our area the Coastal Mountains Land Trust has some beautiful preserves to explore. Also, the fall is a great time to do some bike riding, especially on the Belfast Rail Trail along the river, or to enjoy your favorite restaurant with outdoor dining.
September is always the lull before the leaf peepers arrive and Route 1 gets busy before the cold weather sets in. As I write this column, we are in a heat wave with temps in the high 80s, which is rare, and wildfire smoke from Canada is making the skies hazy. The sun when it sets is bright reddish orange.
The Town Office will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 21, for training. The next recycling date is Thursday, Sept. 28. Fall Cleanup day will be on Saturday, Oct. 21, so you might want to start cleaning out your garage or cellar.
Waldo County Action Partners provides transportation services to residents of Waldo County through its MidCoast Public Transportation and MidCoast Connector Maine Care transportation programs. These services help community members get to medical services, work, shopping, social events and more. For more information, please visit their website at https://waldocap.org/WCAP-programs/transportationservices. If you need these services, contact them at 338-6809 or email them at info@waldocap.org.
The Knitting and Crafting Group meets on Wednesdays at the Stockton Springs Community Library from 6 to 8 p.m. If you have a half-finished project and need some inspiration, join the group. If you have questions, please call the library at 567-4147.
Congratulations to all the volunteers at the library for another successful Great Event fundraiser!
I want to age the way that life makes you age, because there’s beauty in autumn and winter and I think people forget that.” — Helen Baxendale
Stockton Springs town columnist
