As you may have noticed, I have been away for most of this past month visiting family in Minnesota, North Carolina and South Carolina. Now I am back to Maine and don’t plan on going anywhere for a while.
I want to have a lobster, visit certain towns, eat at some restaurants, hike a few of my favorite spots and walk on the shoreline here in Stockton Springs and beyond.
While sitting on my daughter Jennifer’s deck in St. Paul was a pleasure, sitting on my sister Kathy’s patio near Charlotte in North Carolina was not so much. Residents there just stay inside during warm weather.
Here in Maine, if there is a day over 60 and sunny, everyone is out welcoming spring or summer. The only air conditioning needed is opening the window and letting the air sweep through your house. When the good weather comes, be sure to get outside and enjoy it!
The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden can be visited by going to gardenpreserve.org to get tickets during the months of July and August and beyond. It is one of the most spectacular gardens in Maine. Thuya Gardens in Northeast Harbor is open seven days a week, June 17 through Oct. 9. The Belfast Garden Club's Open Garden Days features local gardens open on Saturdays through Aug. 19 and their schedule can be found at belfastgardenclub.org.
Irises are blooming now and peonies are almost done. Everyone’s flower gardens and window boxes are doing well but more sun is needed — too many rainy days this month!
Community Library
The summer reading program starts at Stockton Springs Community Library on Tuesday, July 11, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with stories, crafts, activities and a snack. The program is for children of all ages and is free. For more information, please contact the library at 567-4147 during their hours.
Plus, there are lots of new children’ books that the library has just gotten, so take your children there now that school is out to pick up books to read this summer.
Town Office
On Tuesday, July 4, the Town Office will be closed for Independence Day. With a total of 166 votes cast, the Regional School Unit 20 school budget received 90 Yes votes and 76 No votes. For Select Board, Betsy Bradley received 151 votes. For fire chief, Vern Thompson received 161 votes, and for school board, Denise Dakin received 132 votes. At the annual town meeting, the Harbor Committee increased the following fees: private mooring site fee for residents increased to $120 from $80 and for non-residents it went up to $300 from $200. Commercial mooring site fees for residents and non-residents increased to the same amounts. The in-rack dinghy fee went up to $50 from $25. The regular in-water, tie-up dingy fee went up to $75 from $50. Seasonal mooring fees went up to $900 from $700.
Thought for the week: “The lake and the mountains have become my landscape, my real world.” — Georges Simenon