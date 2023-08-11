Community News

Maine became a state in 1820 as part of the Missouri Compromise and was the 23rd state. It was part of Massachusetts until then. Maine entered the Union as a free state and a year later Missouri entered as a slave state.

Our northern borders were not finalized until 1842. Maine has over 3,000 miles of coastline and numerous lighthouses. There are many islands off the coast of Maine to also explore.

