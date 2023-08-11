Maine became a state in 1820 as part of the Missouri Compromise and was the 23rd state. It was part of Massachusetts until then. Maine entered the Union as a free state and a year later Missouri entered as a slave state.
Our northern borders were not finalized until 1842. Maine has over 3,000 miles of coastline and numerous lighthouses. There are many islands off the coast of Maine to also explore.
One author who wrote about living on an island was Elizabeth Ogilvie, whose first novel, “High Tide at Noon,” was published in 1944 and detailed life on Criehaven island in what became the first of a series of books. She wrote an autobiographical book, “My World is an Island,” about her life on Gay’s Island.
There are also numerous books about living on islands with families as part of the Lighthouse Service. So even if you cannot get to an island, you can always read about living on one.
Community Library
Stockton Springs Community Library's annual Pie & Art Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are many excellent bakers in our community, so whether it’s a sweet or savory pie you crave, get there early.
We also have many wonderful artists in our community with fabulous art works for sale to benefit the library. And please buy your raffle tickets at the library for the $100 gift certificate for the Sweet Cheeks Bakery before the drawing on Aug. 19.
Don’t forget that the Summer Reading Program is every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the library for children. The Great Event Sale is Saturday, Sept. 9, with $30 for a table to sell your unwanted things.
Coastal Mountains Land Trust
If you are looking for a place to hike, don’t forget the trails in our own back yard. The Mt. Tuck hike is located on Meadows Road right off Route 1 before the bridge, and the Main Stream Preserve is located on Sherer Road. Also at the Beech Hill Preserve in Rockport, there is going to be a Dave Mallett concert on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to benefit the Beech Hill Fields & Habitat Initiative. This concert is free and open to the public. Donations are encouraged. For more information, contact them at coastalmountains.org.
Town Office
The Searsport Water District has been working on Cape Jellison with closures happening. George Russell is posting the information on his Facebook page. For those of us who live on the Cape, it brings back memories of when the state rebuilt the bridge over Mill Pond.
Thought for the week: “No man is an island. No man stands alone.” — Dennis Brown