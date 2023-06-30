As I sit writing this column, it is once again pouring rain outside. It has been cold and rainy for an entire week or month — the weathermen say there have only been a few days in Maine without any precipitation this month. June can be foggy and cool but this is downright depressing. Everyone’s garden is in need of some sunshine and warm weather.
The peach crop in Georgia has failed by 95% because of the early warmth and late freezes, so don’t expect to see many peaches at the market this year. Maine's strawberry crop is in but it may be a fast season because of all this wet weather.
There haven’t been many good sailing days so far this season, so most boats sit at their moorings waiting to be let loose.
Might just be great weather to take the kids to a movie with "The Transformers," "Elemental," "The Flash" and "Spiderman" at the theaters. Or do some baking together and watch the baking shows on TV. Soon enough it will all clear up and we will be complaining of the heat. Hopefully July will bring summer weather!
Around town ...
The Club Marina and Bar is open from Thursdays to Sundays now and has live music every Thursday night. Follow them on Facebook to see what specials they may be serving. It’s a lovely place to go on a summer night and close by if you have guests to entertain who want a view of the harbor.
Just Barb’s has its tent up for outdoor dining now. Milkroom Farm Stand and Crafts, Melissa Thompson’s stand on Cape Jellison, has lots of different fresh veggies, soaps, etc. Check out her Facebook page for updates.
Buggin’ ME Boat Tours is taking people out for lobster cruises. For more info, visit bugginmeboattours.com.
Community Library
Don’t forget that the summer reading program starts at the Library on Tuesday, July 11, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with stories, crafts, activities and a snack. For more information, please contact the library at 567-4147 during their hours. With all this rainy foggy weather, a trip to the library with your children or grandchildren would be the perfect way to spend some time. Raffle tickets are on sale for a $100 gift certificate to Sweet Cheeks Bakery at the library and the winner will be announced at the Pie and Art Festival on Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.
Free summer meals
The Belfast Soup Kitchen is offering free meals to kids this summer. Children 18 and under can get free meals in Searsport at various places, and for qualifying families, home delivery to Stockton Springs can be arranged. The program runs through Aug.18. For more information, please call 388-4845.
Town Office
The town is pursuing a grant for a granite breakwater that would protect the dock system in the harbor. The docks are used by both working boats and pleasure boats and can take a beating during a storm. The Harbor Committee is working on this proposal.
Real estate and personal property taxes are due, as follows: first half is due Tuesday, Oct. 17, and the second half is due Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Interest will be charged at the rate of 8% for late tax payments.
According to the Town Report, 200 people applied for the tax stabilization program for residents over 65 with 10 years' residency in Maine.
Recycling dates are Thursdays, July 13 and 27, with your recycling curbside by 7 a.m.