As I sit writing this column, it is once again pouring rain outside. It has been cold and rainy for an entire week or month — the weathermen say there have only been a few days in Maine without any precipitation this month. June can be foggy and cool but this is downright depressing. Everyone’s garden is in need of some sunshine and warm weather.

The peach crop in Georgia has failed by 95% because of the early warmth and late freezes, so don’t expect to see many peaches at the market this year. Maine's strawberry crop is in but it may be a fast season because of all this wet weather.

