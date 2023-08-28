Community News

Volunteer Susan Henkel

Volunteer Susan Henkel pictured at the Stockton Springs Community Library’s Pie and Art Sale Aug. 19. Photo by Ellen Holland

 Photo by Ellen Holland

The harbor continues to be busy with sailboats and many fishing boats in the water. People are also fishing from the Mill Pond bridge — hopefully they are catching some fish. The eagles have been busy on the waterfront as well, with many fly-bys every day. They sit in the top of a tree to watch for their meals.

A moose was spotted on Cape Jellison this past week, too, which is always a thrill for people. The hummingbirds are still here as I write this, but they, too, will soon depart for warmer climates. They have been busy fighting over my feeders. Everyone’s vegetables gardens are producing so enjoy all the fresh vegetables now. Apple season is evident as many of the wild apple trees on the Cape have lots of apples on them. By this week a lot of the out-of-state visitors with families will be gone as schools start for students everywhere.

