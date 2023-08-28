The harbor continues to be busy with sailboats and many fishing boats in the water. People are also fishing from the Mill Pond bridge — hopefully they are catching some fish. The eagles have been busy on the waterfront as well, with many fly-bys every day. They sit in the top of a tree to watch for their meals.
A moose was spotted on Cape Jellison this past week, too, which is always a thrill for people. The hummingbirds are still here as I write this, but they, too, will soon depart for warmer climates. They have been busy fighting over my feeders. Everyone’s vegetables gardens are producing so enjoy all the fresh vegetables now. Apple season is evident as many of the wild apple trees on the Cape have lots of apples on them. By this week a lot of the out-of-state visitors with families will be gone as schools start for students everywhere.
RSU 20
Thursday, Aug. 31, is the first day of school for all students in grades K-12. On Monday, Sept. 4, there is a holiday for Labor Day and school resumes on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Good luck to all the students this year!
Community Library
On Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stockton Springs Community Library will hold its Great Event Sale. The grounds of the library, Historical Society and Town Office will be filled with a giant community yard sale, bake sale, homemade doughnuts, barbecue, children’s activities, and much more.
Reservations for table space for the 2023 Great Event are on sale at the library for $30. Crafters, yard salers and local organizations are welcome, so sign up for your space during library open hours.
The Knitting and Crafting Group meets every Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library.
The library held its very successful Pie and Art Festival on Aug. 19 and reported that it was the best one yet with over 30 pies, which sold out quickly first thing in the morning. The art work was beautiful; thanks to all the local artists who participated.
Town Office
The Town Office will be closed Sept. 4 for Labor Day. Recycling dates for September are, as usual, the second and fourth Thursdays, so it will be the 14th and 28th for recycling.
Nomination papers for the vacant Select Board position are also due on Sept. 28. Thank you to Darren Shute for his service on the Select Board. Fall cleanup day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21.
Community Builders
Bingo will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Town Hall. It’s free and open to all ages.
The Fit Gym has a new class for stretching that began on Aug. 24 and continues each Thursday at 10 a.m. It is a 45-minute class for all skill levels with pliability moves to help with mobility. The Fit Gym is located right in downtown Stockton Springs on Main Street.
Milkroom Farmstand and Crafts has plenty of fresh vegetables for sale as well as Farm House Coffee, fresh roasted in Winterport. They also have Maine-raised, natural beef, pork and bacon, as well as bone-in rib eye steaks and pork chops.
Thought for the week: “There never was any heart truly great and generous, that was not also tender and compassionate.” — Robert Frost.