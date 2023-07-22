July has been foggy and cool for weeks, but maybe we have finally turned the corner and summer weather is finally here.
The tourists are here and traffic on Route 1 going through Searsport is being detoured onto side roads. (Not sure why they don’t wait until September to do that work.) It seems like every out-of-state car has bikes, kayaks or paddle boards on it.
There are so many fairs, festivals and activities listed by organizations and groups these days! We are swinging from strawberry season into blueberry season now. There are lots of places to pick your own blueberries, too. Everyone is ready for some blueberry pie.
There are farmers markets in Bucksport and Belfast with lots of fresh produce and creative crafts to purchase.
While the summer solstice has passed and the sun is slowly making it way across the horizon from one end of the harbor to the other, there is still plenty of summer left.
It’s time for Mainers to go up to a lake or over to the beach and get out and enjoy this time of year. And the Searsport fireworks are now rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5.
Ambulance Service Benefit 5K
The annual Run For Your Life 5K Race is Saturday, July 29, at 9 a.m., sponsored by the Stockton Springs Community Builders. The race benefits the Ambulance Service. It will begin at the Town Hall, 217 Main St., and costs $20 to enter. Even if you are not a runner, you can walk the race for some great exercise! Go on the Ambulance Service’s Facebook page to sign up, or https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/StocktonSprings/StocktonSpringsAmbulanceServiceRunForYourLife.
Community Builders
The Street Dance on Main Street will be held on Friday, July 28, 7-10 p.m., with music by DJ Treble Makers. Bring the family down for a fun night of music and food!
Next day, Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the harbor will be buzzing with all of the Harbor Days activities. Everyone loves going out on the lobster boats to see what actually goes on on a lobster boat. Bring a picnic lunch or buy food from the Stockton Springs Sailing Center. Donations are appreciated for this event and you will find donation jars at both events.
Town Office
Nomination papers will be available July 27 for the vacancy on the Stockton Springs Select Board created by the resignation of Darren Shute. Completed nomination papers will be due back to the Town Office by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. This is a great opportunity for someone to serve the community as a municipal officer.
Cornerstone Church
Family Fun Day is scheduled on Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The church is located at 113 Church St. There will be free hot dogs, chips, water, cotton candy, popcorn and fried dough, plus lots of games and bounce houses.
Community Library
The annual Pie & Art Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19. This event features great homemade desserts and works of local artists for sale.
They are also currently holding a raffle fundraiser for a $100 gift certificate to Sweet Cheeks Bakery on Verona Island. Tickets are $1 each and are available at the library during open hours.
Drawing for the winner will take place at 1 p.m. during the Pie & Art Festival. Proceeds will benefit SSCL’s endowment fund.
Also, the “All Together Now” reading program had lots of children in attendance when I was there on Tuesday. It’s every Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The free program for children of all ages offers stories, crafts, activities and snacks.
Thought for the week
“Patience is the companion of wisdom.” — Saint Augustine