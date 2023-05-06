Activity in the harbor is heating up, with more lobster boats in the water now, as well as at the town docks. The osprey are back and they sit in the dead tree in front of my place. Flowering trees are blooming along with the dandelions. Now all we need is some sunshine and warm temperatures!
Historical Society
The May meeting of the Stockton Springs Historical Society will be on Sunday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m. at the Colcord House (Library Building). Faith Campbell will present the program on Maine Women during the Civil War. The program will start their meeting, followed by light refreshments. Also, it is time to pay your annual dues.
Town Office
The town is planning to have a pickle ball court available by early this summer. The pickle ball court will be located at the baseball field, on the corner of Harris Road and Route 1. According to the town manager, if anyone has any pickle ball equipment they would like to donate, please contact the town’s recreation director at 567-3404 or assessment@stocktonsprings.org.
The Town Office will be closed the afternoon of Thursday, May 11, starting at noon, for state-mandated computer training.
Get ready for Debris Day on Saturday, May 20, and have everything out at the side of the road by 7 a.m.
Celebration of life
A celebration of the life of former Select Board member Peter Curley will be held at the Stockton Springs Community Library on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Peter was a long-serving selectman and member of the town’s Planning Board. He was a great asset to the town and is missed.
Papa’s Smokehouse food truck is now open at the Hobby Horse Flea Market on Route 1. Looks like a great barbecue menu. Melissa Thompson at 25 Cape Jellison Road has many things for Mother’s Day in her shop, so stop by. Looks like the old Perry’s Store is vacant again. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, this year so be extra kind to your mother. Take her to lunch or buy her some flowers or plants or a gift.
Museum to open
The Penobscot Marine Museum will open on Thursday, May 25 for the season. One of the exhibits will be from the National Fisherman, which is the nation’s finest publication on the commercial fishing industry.
In 2012, Diversified Communications of Portland, Maine, donated the magazine’s entire pre-digital photographic archive to the Penobscot Marine Museum. The collection covers American commercial fishing during the years from the 1950s to the 1990s. It included many black and white and color photographs that were used in the magazine, as well as negatives. Many volunteers worked on digitizing this collection and adding the background information to the database.
I was one of those volunteers and never knew just what I would be working on, whether it would be photos of boats, fishing, equipment, boatbuilding or the people involved in all types of fishing. The database is now online at the museum’s website so if you have a particular area of interest, check it out.
Thought for the week
“Learning never exhausts the mind.” — Leonardo da Vinci