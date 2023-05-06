Community News

Activity in the harbor is heating up, with more lobster boats in the water now, as well as at the town docks. The osprey are back and they sit in the dead tree in front of my place. Flowering trees are blooming along with the dandelions. Now all we need is some sunshine and warm temperatures!

Ellen Holland writes about events and happenings in Stockton Springs for The Republican Journal. You can reach Ellen at ezachary18@gmail.com or 567-8067.

