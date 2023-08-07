Thanks to all the volunteers and the Community Builders for putting on a great time at the Harbor Days and Street Dance in town last weekend. Also, to the people who ran or walked in the 5K race to benefit the town Ambulance Service. Thankfully the weather was perfect and has continued that way with a little rain to water the grass occasionally.
I took a trip to the Maine Quilt Show in Augusta where a there was an exhibit of applique quilts in honor of Judy Roche, who used to live in Stockton Springs. She collected 175 quilts and was an avid quilter and quilt historian. Such a talented woman! She helped find out the history of an antique family quilt, and there was even a reproduction of the sister quilt to the family quilt at the show.
This week, visiting friends and I took the ferry from Rockland over to Vinalhaven, had lunch and returned. The ferry ride is an hour and 15 minutes through beautiful Penobscot Bay and islands of Vinalhaven and North Haven with smaller islands scattered about. It was like taking a mini-vacation on a gorgeous blue-sky day, with many sailboats and lobster boats in the water. The next time, though, we will try to make reservations well in advance as we would have liked to ride around the island to look at the scenery. Sometimes it’s nice to just check out local sights and explore close by instead of going further afield.
Town Office
The pickleball courts by the baseball field are ready, fenced in and the nets are up. First come, first served if you want to play. Recycling dates in August are Thursdays, Aug. 10 and 24.
Nomination papers are available for the Select Board vacancy created by the resignation of Darren Shute. Completed nomination papers are due back to the Town Office by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. This is a perfect opportunity for someone to become a municipal officer and serve the community.
Community Library
The August schedule for the Knitting/Crafter group. There are no meetings Aug. 2 and 9, with meetings on Wednesdays, Aug. 16, 23 and 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. The library hosts Tai Chi at Stockton Springs Harbor on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. In case of bad weather, this takes place at the Town Hall.
The annual Pie & Art Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19. It's a great opportunity to bring home a pie or two and add to your collection of contemporary art by local artists. Participating artists are Judy Belasco, Deborah Bergman, Sarah Faragher, Scott Moore, Donna Newall, Mark Quigley, Betty Schopmeyer, Harriet Seekins, Martha Shaw, Dawn Staples-Knox, Jo Swift, Peter Walls, Jacob Walls and Anne Marie Welsh.
Don’t forget that the Summer Reading Program for children is every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. And please buy your raffle tickets for the $100 gift certificate for the Sweet Cheeks Bakery before the drawing on Aug. 19.
Pie Palooza
The Sandy Point Club is sponsoring a Pie Palooza on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Town Hall lower level. There will be sweet and savory pies to benefit the club's Endowment Fund. The building is in need of a kitchen renovation. Please either buy a pie or contribute by check or cash to the fund.
Quote for the week
“Trees are the earth’s endless effort to speak to the listening heaven.” — Rabindranath Tagore