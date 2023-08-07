Community News

Thanks to all the volunteers and the Community Builders for putting on a great time at the Harbor Days and Street Dance in town last weekend. Also, to the people who ran or walked in the 5K race to benefit the town Ambulance Service. Thankfully the weather was perfect and has continued that way with a little rain to water the grass occasionally.

I took a trip to the Maine Quilt Show in Augusta where a there was an exhibit of applique quilts in honor of Judy Roche, who used to live in Stockton Springs. She collected 175 quilts and was an avid quilter and quilt historian. Such a talented woman! She helped find out the history of an antique family quilt, and there was even a reproduction of the sister quilt to the family quilt at the show.

